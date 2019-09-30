SA's top private hospital groups need more oversight, commission argues
The Competition Commission has proposed that a supply-side health regulator be introduced to better regulate the private healthcare sector.
On Monday, the commission released its final findings and recommendations on its healthcare market inquiry.
Barriers to effective competition in the private healthcare sector mean that Netcare, Mediclinic and Life Healthcare control 80% of the private healthcare market.
The commission has found that anti-competitive practices have fuelled increasingly unaffordable healthcare costs, reports EWN's Nthakoana Ngatane.
According to the panel, the regulatory environment is almost non-existent, which is why the three main players in this game have had the power to do as they please.Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter
Findings also revealed that medical scheme administrators are making huge profits by over-treating patients and over-charging for procedures.
According to the commission, some private sector procedures such as a cesarian section are 300% more expensive in South Africa than in other countries.
It's for these reasons that the commission belives that changes should be made to the regulatory environment.
The three groups have been ensuring that prices go up so that they benefit and so that the consumer ends up paying a lot of money - sometimes for procedures that are even unnecessary.Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter
Hospitals want practitioners to refer patients so that they can make money out of them.Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter
Listen to the full EWN update:
More from Local
One-on-one with Winde? First Thursday event gives public access to the premier
The Open Government First Thursday events take place every first Thursday of the month in Cape Town.Read More
Can we help get SA SUP champion to China to defend her title?
Tarryn King won the first-ever SUP gold medal for SA in 2018 and is trying to get back to China to defend her title.Read More
Five traffic offences that may soon get your car impounded by the City of CT
The City of Cape Town is revising its traffic by-laws to include many more reasons to impound your vehicle if you're pulled over.Read More
Did DA know about Steinhoff scandal when accepting Jooste vehicle donation?
The party denies having had knowledge of the multi-billion rand fraud being carried out at Steinhoff at the time of the donation.Read More
Reopen inquest into Imam Haron's death - foundation pleads with justice minister
The Imam Haron Foundation wants answers to what happened the day the apartheid icon was killed while in police custody in 1969.Read More
WCED appoints chief evaluator to head School Evaluations Authority
The newly-formed School Evaluations Authority will independently monitor and asses the quality of schools in the Western Cape.Read More
EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender
amaBhungane claims payments by Hendrick Kganyago to EFF leaders were directly related to his fuel supply to the City of Tshwane.Read More
South Africans by nature not xenophobic, special envoys tell West African states
Special envoys have presented President Cyril Ramaphosa with a preliminary report on mission following xenophobic attacks.Read More
Rand West municipality may fire 700 striking workers
South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) regional secretary Kgosi Breedt says they heard about the dismissals via the media.Read More
CPS must pay back R316 million to Sassa and Corruption Watch’s legal fees
Cash Paymaster Services must pay back the money – no appeal is possible, says Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi.Read More