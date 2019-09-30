Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Are you the family ATM? Tips on how to manage lending to your loved ones

30 September 2019 12:53 PM
by
Tags:
Money
Personal finance
lending money
Gerald Mwandiambira CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth provides useful advice on managing family financial requests.

Lending money to family and friends is often fraught with emotions and complications.

Issues around whether you charge interest, timeframes for repayment, or if it will be repaid at all are some of the challenges involved.

Gerald Mwandiambira CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth provides useful advice on managing family financial requests.

Take a listen below:


30 September 2019 12:53 PM
by
Tags:
Money
Personal finance
lending money

