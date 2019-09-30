Are you the family ATM? Tips on how to manage lending to your loved ones
Lending money to family and friends is often fraught with emotions and complications.
Issues around whether you charge interest, timeframes for repayment, or if it will be repaid at all are some of the challenges involved.
Gerald Mwandiambira CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth provides useful advice on managing family financial requests.
Take a listen below:
