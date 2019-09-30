Rand West municipality may fire 700 striking workers
More than 700 Rand West City local municipality employees may be set to lose their jobs.
The municipality says the workers have been engaged in an unprotected strike for close to a month demanding a salary increase.
South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) regional secretary Kgosi Breedt says they will be challenging the action by the municipality.
We received the communication through the media that 700 or so striking workers will be dismissed.Kgosi Breedt, Regional Secretary - SAMWU in West Rand
The issue is not about salary increases.Kgosi Breedt, Regional Secretary - SAMWU in West Rand
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Rand West municipality may fire 700 striking workers
