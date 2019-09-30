Rand West municipality may fire 700 striking workers

More than 700 Rand West City local municipality employees may be set to lose their jobs.

The municipality says the workers have been engaged in an unprotected strike for close to a month demanding a salary increase.

South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) regional secretary Kgosi Breedt says they will be challenging the action by the municipality.

We received the communication through the media that 700 or so striking workers will be dismissed. Kgosi Breedt, Regional Secretary - SAMWU in West Rand

The issue is not about salary increases. Kgosi Breedt, Regional Secretary - SAMWU in West Rand

