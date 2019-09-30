South Africans by nature not xenophobic, special envoys tell West African states
A special envoy made up of Jeff Radebe and Dr Khulu Mbatha has returned from delivering messages of solidarity to various West African states following the recent xenophobic attacks.
Twelve people were killed during the violence which also saw widespread looting and vandalism of shops, and was mostly centred in parts of Gauteng.
Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says the envoys had a singular message to deliver.
To reaffirm the South African government's position that the criminality and violence that we would have experienced earlier on this month does not represent the views of the South African public.Khusela Diko, Presidency spokesperson
...that South Africans by their very nature are not xenophobic and that those attacks were extremely unfortunate.Khusela Diko, Presidency spokesperson
The envoys have presented President Cyril Ramaphosa with a preliminary report on the mission.
Diko says the work of the special envoys is not over and they are due to visit Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo in the future.
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
One-on-one with Winde? First Thursday event gives public access to the premier
The Open Government First Thursday events take place every first Thursday of the month in Cape Town.Read More
Can we help get SA SUP champion to China to defend her title?
Tarryn King won the first-ever SUP gold medal for SA in 2018 and is trying to get back to China to defend her title.Read More
Five traffic offences that may soon get your car impounded by the City of CT
The City of Cape Town is revising its traffic by-laws to include many more reasons to impound your vehicle if you're pulled over.Read More
Did DA know about Steinhoff scandal when accepting Jooste vehicle donation?
The party denies having had knowledge of the multi-billion rand fraud being carried out at Steinhoff at the time of the donation.Read More
Reopen inquest into Imam Haron's death - foundation pleads with justice minister
The Imam Haron Foundation wants answers to what happened the day the apartheid icon was killed while in police custody in 1969.Read More
WCED appoints chief evaluator to head School Evaluations Authority
The newly-formed School Evaluations Authority will independently monitor and asses the quality of schools in the Western Cape.Read More
EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender
amaBhungane claims payments by Hendrick Kganyago to EFF leaders were directly related to his fuel supply to the City of Tshwane.Read More
SA's top private hospital groups need more oversight, commission argues
Barriers to effective competition in the private healthcare sector mean that three hospital groups control 80% of the SA market.Read More
Rand West municipality may fire 700 striking workers
South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) regional secretary Kgosi Breedt says they heard about the dismissals via the media.Read More
CPS must pay back R316 million to Sassa and Corruption Watch’s legal fees
Cash Paymaster Services must pay back the money – no appeal is possible, says Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi.Read More
More from World
Cape Town water saving invention goes global
The Count Dropula which records water usage and sends the results to the user's app was recently featured on CNN.Read More
Meet Jess Dewhurst, the Capetonian who led the royal visit at her NGO in Nyanga
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the first stop of their Africa tour in Nyanga, Cape Town to learn more about the Justice Desk.Read More
Collapse of travel giant Thomas Cook will lead to job losses in SA - reports
British global travel group Thomas Cook has fallen, leaving thousands of tourists stranded. Here's how South Africa is affected.Read More
[LISTEN] The royal visit according to Coconut Kelz!
The Queen of Caucasity Coconut Kelz shares her thoughts on Prince Harry and his 'sgebenga' wife as they tour South Africa.Read More
Climate change: Searching for a balanced view
The Conversation Australia and NZ, Misha Ketchell and The Daily Maverick's Ivo Vegter in a measured and insightful discussion.Read More
US green card seeker? The EB-5 investor visa is about to cost a whole lot more
South Africans who want to gain a green card via the EB-5 investor green card programme must brace themselves for a price hike.Read More
What options are left for Trump over Saudi oil attacks?
Wits University's John Stremlau considers the options available to US President Donald Trump.Read More
Ndlovu Youth Choir bows out graciously, as US singer Kodi Lee crowned AGT winner
The SA choir that has won the hearts of Mzansi is excited about what lies ahead and says 'this is only the beginning'.Read More
Not gonna make it to the Rugby World Cup? Take a vicarious trip around Japan
Journalist and writer Erns Grundling talks about his new tv series where he took on the Kumano Kudo.Read More
[WATCH] Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir's wows at AGT finale
South Africa waits with bated breath as the countdown to the winner of America's Got Talent begins.Read More