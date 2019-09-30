South Africans by nature not xenophobic, special envoys tell West African states

A special envoy made up of Jeff Radebe and Dr Khulu Mbatha has returned from delivering messages of solidarity to various West African states following the recent xenophobic attacks.

Twelve people were killed during the violence which also saw widespread looting and vandalism of shops, and was mostly centred in parts of Gauteng.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says the envoys had a singular message to deliver.

To reaffirm the South African government's position that the criminality and violence that we would have experienced earlier on this month does not represent the views of the South African public. Khusela Diko, Presidency spokesperson

...that South Africans by their very nature are not xenophobic and that those attacks were extremely unfortunate. Khusela Diko, Presidency spokesperson

The envoys have presented President Cyril Ramaphosa with a preliminary report on the mission.

Diko says the work of the special envoys is not over and they are due to visit Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo in the future.

