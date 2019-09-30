WCED appoints chief evaluator to head School Evaluations Authority

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has appointed its first-ever chief evaluator for the newly-formed School Evaluations Authority (SEA).

Karen Bydell will head up the SEA in bid to support school improvement in the Western Cape.

The SEA is a body that has been formed to ensure the delivery of evaluations of school performance.

It will be independent from the WCED and will produce and publish reports on individual schools.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer says Bydell was the strongest candidate among those who applied for the position.

Bydell has almost 45 years’ experience in education ranging from pre-primary, primary, secondary, special and teacher training.

MEC Schafer that the SEA will assess the quality of teaching and learning at public schools across the province in order to hold schools accountable.

The focus is on the functioning and quality of schools, not only on results and marks. Debbie Schafer, Western Cape Education MEC

A child only has one opportunity to be in school, and that opportunity has to be the best that we can offer. Debbie Schafer, Western Cape Education MEC

Bydell is confident that the SEA will bring excellence to the education system in the province.

She explains that the SEA's evaluations will cover categories such as learner achievement; teaching and learning; behaviour and safety; leadership and management; governance, parents and community.

The School Evaluations Authority is going to improve all schools in the Western Cape. We are going to focus on the quality of education. Karen Bydell, Chief evaluator at School Evaluations Authority

We are looking at giving each child an excellent opportunity in life. Karen Bydell, Chief evaluator at School Evaluations Authority

