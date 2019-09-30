CapeTalk celebrates October: We're riding the Cape Wheel and so can you
It’s CapeTalk’s birthday and we’re feeling on top of the world. And if it’s your birthday – so can you.
Wednesday 2 October, after one incredible month on the air, Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto comes to you live from inside The iconic Cape Wheel at the V&A Waterfront.
And if you’re an October baby – you could be coming along for a free ride.
Reserve your exclusive spot on the guestlist, and you could be enjoying Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto, and ride the iconic Cape Wheel – on us.
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] John Cena breaks it down to Sho Madjozi's hit single
American wrestling star John Cena was busting some moves to the viral song named after him on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.Read More
'I've been poor. I remember the angst, the depression'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lira about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Celebrating the big, bad 80s with musical 'Rock of Ages'
Executive producer Jaco van Rensburg gives the lowdown on the SA production of the smash hit Broadway show.Read More
Sho Madjozi officially drops viral hit 'John Cena' and shares inspo behind it
Sho Madjozi is putting Xitsonga on the map and making Mzansi proud with her cultural pride and global success.Read More
[LISTEN] The royal visit according to Coconut Kelz!
The Queen of Caucasity Coconut Kelz shares her thoughts on Prince Harry and his 'sgebenga' wife as they tour South Africa.Read More
Fabulous drag duo pays homage to the classics in 'A Night at the Musicals'
British drag stars Le Gateau Chocolat and Jonny Woo celebrate many musical theatre masterpieces, with an entertaining twist.Read More
Big-screen adaptation of Downton Abbey beats Stallone and Pitt at US box office
Film critic Gayle Edmunds says the movie is beautifully made, but really, is one for the fans of the tv series.Read More
The River's Emmy nomination 'testament to quality of African storytelling'
Phathutshedzo Makwarela on the process of creating a top-class show as first-time producers and the 'shell shock' of Emmy news.Read More
Trauma of apartheid lives on with new production of interracial Fugard play
Statements After an Arrest Under the Immorality Act comes to The Fugard Studio Theatre from 17 September for a limited season.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 September 2019
John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including the latest offering from best-selling author Margaret Atwood.Read More