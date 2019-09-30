Streaming issues? Report here
EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender

30 September 2019 2:41 PM
by
Tags:
EFF
Corruption
City of Tshwane
kickbacks
amaBhungane claims payments by Hendrick Kganyago to EFF leaders were directly related to his fuel supply to the City of Tshwane.

In its latest piece for the Daily Maverick amaBhungane claims payments by tenderpreneur, Hendrick Kganyago to three companies linked to Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leaders were directly related to his fuel supply to the City of Tshwane.

Investigative journalist Stefaans Brummer explains how, in 2018, the City of Tshwane advertised the tender for a new multi-year contract.

Immediately after they do that Hendrick Kganyago starts paying these three companies linked to EFF members, including Julius Malema.

Stefaans Brummer, Investigative journalist - AmaBhungane

By the time he got the tender, it was about R10 million he had paid, by last month we are talking about R15 million.

Stefaans Brummer, Investigative journalist - AmaBhungane

It's very directly linked to the fuel tender... he even put 'fuel payment'!

Stefaans Brummer, Investigative journalist - AmaBhungane

amaBhungane claims neither Kganyago nor the EFF have responded to request for comment.

Listen to the full interview below:


30 September 2019 2:41 PM
by
Tags:
EFF
Corruption
City of Tshwane
kickbacks

