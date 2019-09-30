One-on-one with Winde? First Thursday event gives public access to the premier

Want to chat to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about transport, education, the environment or crime?

Now you can - the Open Government First Thursday events take place every first Thursday of the month, in the concourse of the 7 Wale Street building.

Those wishing to meet with Premier Winde or any cabinet members can register on the night as part of a new automatic queuing system.

We will log every single complaint that comes in. Some of the issues are not provincial government issues but we will follow through to try and get an answer for you. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

It's been very well received...people come in from far afield. People have been driving in from the Karoo! Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

