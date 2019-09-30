Reopen inquest into Imam Haron's death - foundation pleads with justice minister
Pressure is mounting for Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to re-open an inquest into the death of anti-apartheid icon Imam Abdullah Haron.
Haron was buried 50 years ago at his gravesite in Stegman Road, Claremont, which has now been declared a heritage site.
The Imam Haron Foundation wants answers to what happened the day he was killed while in police custody in 1969.
Cape Times editor Aneez Salie echoes these sentiments in an opinion piece published on Monday.
The foundation has been working with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Hawks and lawyers representing the Haron family to get to the bottom of the truth.
The foundation's co-ordinator Cassiem Khan says they have provided NPA boss Shamila Batohi with a dossier on the case.
Khan says it is now up to the prosecutions boss to approach Lamola to have the matter re-opened.
Haron's death is among about 300 cases that were referred for further investigation and possible prosecution to the NPA by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), which carried out its hearings between 1995 and 1999.
The murders of Dr Neil Aggett, Ahmed Timol and Nokuthula Simelane are the first three cases to be re-opened that involved the apparent murder of detainees by the former security branch.
Khan says the Justice Ministry has dismally failed to reopen the hundreds of cases that were referred by the TRC, stating a lack of political will.
The NPA has been sitting on these things for the last 20 odd years. We have had the resources, there's just no political will.Cassiem Khan, National co-ordinator - Imam Haron Foundation
We are hoping that the National Director of Public Prosecutions now has sights on our dossier that we have put togther.Cassiem Khan, National co-ordinator - Imam Haron Foundation
We hope that NDPP Shamila Batohi will very soon present insights to Justice Minster Ronald Lamola so he can announce that the matter be re-opened.Cassiem Khan, National co-ordinator - Imam Haron Foundation
The matter for Ahmed Timol didn't also come easily. It required an extensive amount of lobbying in the background.Cassiem Khan, National co-ordinator - Imam Haron Foundation
Listen to the conversation on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
Can we help get SA SUP champion to China to defend her title?
Tarryn King won the first-ever SUP gold medal for SA in 2018 and is trying to get back to China to defend her title.Read More
Five traffic offences that may soon get your car impounded by the City of CT
The City of Cape Town is revising its traffic by-laws to include many more reasons to impound your vehicle if you're pulled over.Read More
Did DA know about Steinhoff scandal when accepting Jooste vehicle donation?
The party denies having had knowledge of the multi-billion rand fraud being carried out at Steinhoff at the time of the donation.Read More
WCED appoints chief evaluator to head School Evaluations Authority
The newly-formed School Evaluations Authority will independently monitor and asses the quality of schools in the Western Cape.Read More
EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender
amaBhungane claims payments by Hendrick Kganyago to EFF leaders were directly related to his fuel supply to the City of Tshwane.Read More
South Africans by nature not xenophobic, special envoys tell West African states
Special envoys have presented President Cyril Ramaphosa with a preliminary report on mission following xenophobic attacks.Read More
SA's top private hospital groups need more oversight, commission argues
Barriers to effective competition in the private healthcare sector mean that three hospital groups control 80% of the SA market.Read More
Rand West municipality may fire 700 striking workers
South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) regional secretary Kgosi Breedt says they heard about the dismissals via the media.Read More
CPS must pay back R316 million to Sassa and Corruption Watch’s legal fees
Cash Paymaster Services must pay back the money – no appeal is possible, says Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi.Read More
Beach clean-up team making waves at Cape Town tidal pool
Local organisation Culebra Safe Space is made up of homeless members who offer their services to help keep the city clean.Read More
More from Politics
Did DA know about Steinhoff scandal when accepting Jooste vehicle donation?
The party denies having had knowledge of the multi-billion rand fraud being carried out at Steinhoff at the time of the donation.Read More
EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender
amaBhungane claims payments by Hendrick Kganyago to EFF leaders were directly related to his fuel supply to the City of Tshwane.Read More
'School-leaving certificate in grade nine will open up new pathways'
Education expert Professor Mary Metcalfe says only 60% of pupils beginning school finish and obtain a national senior certificate.Read More
All I want is to see the contract between Maimane and Jooste - DA's Mike Waters
Party leader Maimane has been accused of staying in a house and driving a rental vehicle sponsored by businessman Markus Jooste.Read More
DA to take legal action if Ramaphosa doesn't explain ANC's R3m thank you letter
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says it's improper for a political party to benefit from the proceeds of what he calls a crime syndicate.Read More
Ramaphosa viewed as being slow and indecisive - political analyst
Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela says the Ramaphosa PR wagon is definitely running out of steam.Read More
'The people have no problem with someone like the passionate Jeremy Vearey'
The process leading to the shortlist hasn’t been transparent, says Eldred De Klerk (Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence).Read More
'Marriage laws need to align with Constitution', says Motsoaledi
Home Affairs minister says the government plans to do away with discrimination in the legislation.Read More
'DA has gone mute on issues that matter to white Afrikaans voters'
Political analyst Jan-Jan Joubert says it is not just the DA that has taken a knock in the recent by-elections.Read More
Climate change: Searching for a balanced view
The Conversation Australia and NZ, Misha Ketchell and The Daily Maverick's Ivo Vegter in a measured and insightful discussion.Read More