Early retirees are not envious of other people’s apparent wealth. Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

Tired of working, for money at least?

Retiring early is possible, but you must do things very differently, says personal finance expert (Galileo Capital) Warren Ingram.

Those fortunate few who retire early are not like you and me!

Early-retiree in a hammock overlooking Hong Kong. (pixabay.com, 2019)

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Ingram to explain.

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

Early retirees are happily married. Money is not a source of conflict for them and they are partners when it comes to investing. Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

Early retirees typically didn’t grow up in wealthy families and their parents are, typically, very frugal. Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

This article first appeared on 702 : How to retire before you’re old

