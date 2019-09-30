Five traffic offences that may soon get your car impounded by the City of CT
The City of Cape Town has published amended traffic by-laws that aim to impose stricter sanctions on traffic offenders.
Cape Town is the only city in South Africa that has a traffic by-law.
The by-law was first introduced in 2011 to provide for the regulation of public transport vehicles and traffic within the City’s jurisdiction.
The original by-law focused on impounding cellphones of motorists caught using their devices while driving.
The revised traffic by-law, which is now open for public comment, will also give traffic officers the power to impound your car.
In the amended by-laws, e-hailing vehicles such as Uber and Bolt will have to be branded.
The draft by-laws also make provision for the impoundment of vehicles for several offences, including:
- Reckless driving or illegal street racing.
- Driving without a licence.
- If the vehicle licence has been expired for more than 90 days.
- Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
- If the vehicle is unregistered or not fitted with licence plates.
The city's JP Smith says that impoundment will be used as an alternative enforcement mechanism to traffic fines.
We made a traffic by-law some years ago. We did one innovative thing in that by-law, which was cellphone impoundment. Now we're proceeding to the next draft.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
Fines are an ineffectual mechanism and we have to slow the carnage on our roads.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
Click here to read and have your say on the draft by-laws.
Comments and objections may be submitted from 30 September until 30 October 2019.
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
