Five traffic offences that may soon get your car impounded by the City of CT

The City of Cape Town has published amended traffic by-laws that aim to impose stricter sanctions on traffic offenders.

Cape Town is the only city in South Africa that has a traffic by-law.

The by-law was first introduced in 2011 to provide for the regulation of public transport vehicles and traffic within the City’s jurisdiction.

The original by-law focused on impounding cellphones of motorists caught using their devices while driving.

The revised traffic by-law, which is now open for public comment, will also give traffic officers the power to impound your car.

In the amended by-laws, e-hailing vehicles such as Uber and Bolt will have to be branded.

The draft by-laws also make provision for the impoundment of vehicles for several offences, including:

Reckless driving or illegal street racing.

Driving without a licence.

If the vehicle licence has been expired for more than 90 days.

Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

If the vehicle is unregistered or not fitted with licence plates.

The city's JP Smith says that impoundment will be used as an alternative enforcement mechanism to traffic fines.

We made a traffic by-law some years ago. We did one innovative thing in that by-law, which was cellphone impoundment. Now we're proceeding to the next draft. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Fines are an ineffectual mechanism and we have to slow the carnage on our roads. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Click here to read and have your say on the draft by-laws.

Comments and objections may be submitted from 30 September until 30 October 2019.

