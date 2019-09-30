Can we help get SA SUP champion to China to defend her title?
A South African stand-up-paddle-board champion is preparing to head return to Asia to compete in the World Championships.
Tarryn King won the first-ever SUP gold medal for SA in 2018 and is now trying to get back to China to defend the title she won last year.
Tarryn started paddling in 2012 and says the nature of competing in the sport at championship level is the constant challenge of raising money.
This is my sixth year in a row going, and every year we've had to fundraise.Tarryn King, 2018 World Champion SUP boarder
And King is not the only champion in the family, her husband also competes with her.
As much as we love SUPping and competing, we have a life back home and we need to pay bills. We 've got normal 9-5 jobs and we need to fundraise around that.Tarryn King, 2018 World Champion SUP boarder
King says the trip is likely to cost in the region on R35,000.
That's not even with training, nutrition, gym, and physio. That's just your plane ticket, your accommodation, entry fee and visas.Tarryn King, 2018 World Champion SUP boarder
Currently, King says she's about R6,000 short of the R35,000 she needs to get to China.
You can follow her on Facebook here.
Listen to the full interview below:
