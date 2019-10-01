Rising sea-levels in Cape Town a 'significant risk' say climate scientists

Rising sea-levels in Cape Town is now being pegged as a 'significant risk'.

In the climate change community, sea-level changes were regarded as one of the lesser risks of changing environmental impact, climate economist Anton Cartwright tells Refilwe Moloto.

Cartwright authored one of the first series of studies on the impacts of sea-level rise for Cape Town.

As evidence and research has emerged, that has changed significantly, Anton Cartwright, Climate Economist - UCT African Centre for Cities

He says levels will continue to rise for many years to come, even if the emission of greenhouse gasses is reduced.

The natural instinct is to try and defend yourself, but historically that has proven often a very expensive idea. Anton Cartwright, Climate Economist - UCT African Centre for Cities

The 2018 report for the City of Cape Town highlights early warnings, biological buffers such as sand dunes and kelp beds and Cartwright says retreating away from the risk zone are all being considered.

The rate at which the sea is rising has been accelerating over the last two decades, and yesterday's report says we could expect 1 meter sea-level rise by the end of the century. Anton Cartwright, Climate Economist - UCT African Centre for Cities

Take a listen to more about the future scenario below: