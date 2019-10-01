JP Smith says 5 people arrested in Dunoon protests, more to follow
At least five people have been arrested in Cape Town following protesters that erupted last week Wednesday.
On Monday, a truck was set alight and several roads were blocked with burning tyres in Cape Town.
The protests caused road closures on Potsdam Road and closed in both directions between Malibongwe Drive and Killarney Avenue.
It is believed that the protest is spearheaded by disgruntled taxi operators over taxi permits.
Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town Alderman JP Smith tells Refilwe Moloto that they are trying to affect as many arrests as possible.
It has been a challenge because of the hit-and-run tactic of the protestors which has consisted of very cowardly attacks on motorists.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member - Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
RELATED: Man scolds Dunoon protesters who pelted his car while driving with son
There is also public violence amid at private property and private road users.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member - Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Smith says they have deployed more resources to the affected areas.
RELATED: Potsdam Road closed near Dunoon due to reports of stone-throwing
The only easy option here is to tell the taxi drivers to do as they please and there will be no further fines, arrests but we can't do that because other groups will follow suit.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member - Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
There is no meaningful way to engage with the protestors because there is not an opportunity.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member - Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
#DuNoon SANDF soldiers have arrived in Du Noon @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/FQZ8GuqfW7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 1, 2019
Listen to the interview with JP Smith below:
