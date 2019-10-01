[WATCH] SANDF troops roll into Dunoon, but could this be beyond their mandate?

SANDF soldiers have arrived in Dunoon amid violent protest linked to disgruntled taxi operators.

The area has been on lock down for several days after police and law enforcement officers were sent into the area.

During the protests last week, two trucks and a bus were set alight, vehicles were pelted with stones and a number of roads were closed.

Criminology researcher Dr Simon says the deployment of SANDF to Dunoon is a problematic move.

He says the mandate of the army is to support the anti-gang unit, not to act as public order police in protest situations.

I think it's rather problemtaic. It's a nefarious slight between the army being deployed to engage or support the gang unit, now the army being deployed for public order policing. Dr Simon Howell, Research Fellow at UCT's Global Risk Governance programme

If SAPS and metro police keep relying on the military as back-up, then where else will they be deployed? Dr Simon Howell, Research Fellow at UCT's Global Risk Governance programme

Deploying the military against civilian populations in this form can go wrong very easily. The military may not be the best option at the moment. Dr Simon Howell, Research Fellow at UCT's Global Risk Governance programme

Howell says that the parameters and mandate of the military need to be more clearly established by the government.

