Gift of the Givers arrives to intervene in Graaff-Reinet water crisis

Humanitarian aid group Gift of the Givers has sent a lifeline to drought-stricken Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape.

The organisation has sent three superlink trucks filled with water, three water tankers, a drilling machine and its hydrologist, Dr Gideon Groenewald.

The Nqweba Dam has run dry, leaving residents in the area thirsty and desperately scrambling to collect what little water remains in the small town.

Gift of the Givers director Badrealam Kazi says the organisation's teams will supply bottled water as a form of short-term relief.

The organisation will also help the local municipality in its efforts to drill more borehole water.

We're going to drill boreholes in the disadvantages communities at the schools. Dr Groenewald, our hydrologist, has nominated certain schools. Badrealam Kazi, Director of Gift of the Givers

Our drilling team will start drilling from 2pm to make it easier for communities to access water. Badrealam Kazi, Director of Gift of the Givers

Kazi says the Amathole District Municipality and north eastern parts of the Eastern Cape are facing the impact of the climate change crisis.

It's all part of the global weather pattern which has been exacerbated by global warming. We're in the midst of a climate catastrophe. Badrealam Kazi, Director of Gift of the Givers

Listen to the discussion for more details on the relief efforts: