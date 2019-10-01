Gift of the Givers arrives to intervene in Graaff-Reinet water crisis
Humanitarian aid group Gift of the Givers has sent a lifeline to drought-stricken Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape.
The organisation has sent three superlink trucks filled with water, three water tankers, a drilling machine and its hydrologist, Dr Gideon Groenewald.
The Nqweba Dam has run dry, leaving residents in the area thirsty and desperately scrambling to collect what little water remains in the small town.
Gift of the Givers director Badrealam Kazi says the organisation's teams will supply bottled water as a form of short-term relief.
The organisation will also help the local municipality in its efforts to drill more borehole water.
We're going to drill boreholes in the disadvantages communities at the schools. Dr Groenewald, our hydrologist, has nominated certain schools.Badrealam Kazi, Director of Gift of the Givers
Our drilling team will start drilling from 2pm to make it easier for communities to access water.Badrealam Kazi, Director of Gift of the Givers
Kazi says the Amathole District Municipality and north eastern parts of the Eastern Cape are facing the impact of the climate change crisis.
It's all part of the global weather pattern which has been exacerbated by global warming. We're in the midst of a climate catastrophe.Badrealam Kazi, Director of Gift of the Givers
Listen to the discussion for more details on the relief efforts:
More from Local
[LISTEN] Is Mmusi Maimane victim of DA smear campaign?
The house, the car and the allegation of an inside smear campaign. Where to now for Mmusi Maimane?Read More
Listeners share 90 years of memories of Table Mountain Ariel Cableway
Throughout October South African visitors to the cableway can purchase a return ticket for just R90.Read More
[LISTEN] SA's elderly struggling to access basic services
NOAH says while the rights of older people have been well articulated there are significant barriers to accessing basic services.Read More
Meeting planned between taxi operators and Dunoon community leaders
A community leader says the City of Cape Town is to blame for the protest action in Dunoon, which has adversely affected residents.Read More
Afrikaans rap hit 'Dames' objectifies women as sex objects - Melanie Verwoerd
A bit of harmless entertainment or a sad indictment of the acceptability of misogyny in modern music?Read More
'We shouldn't be dying from skin cancer' - protect your skin this summer
Skin cancer is the most common cancer in South Africa, claiming about 700 lives every year.Read More
Teachers take a stand against violence in schools
South African Council for Educators CEO Ella Mokgalane say teachers are being harassed and bullied in schools.Read More
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula releases report on rail safety
The report offers statistics on the number of operational occurrences such as derailment, collisions and level-crossing accidents.Read More
Amcu refers platinum wage dispute to CCMA
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update from the briefing by the union.Read More
Residents start rebuilding as fires still burn in Pomona informal settlement
More than 200 shacks were destroyed by the fire which broke out on Monday evening.Read More