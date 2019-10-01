How to get the best out of vitamins and supplements
Dr Leila Sadien says consumers should opt for vitamins sold at health stores over those sold in pharmacies.
This is, she says, because pharmaceutical companies make synthetic versions.
A natural health store is more likely to give you the full vitamin which has been taken from botanical sources.Dr Leila Sadien, Integrative medical doctor and medical intuitive
Dr Sadien says it's always useful to discuss your need with an expert in natural health medicine and a professional doctor.
Dr Sadien is an integrative medical doctor who also practises aesthetic medicine as part of her holistic offering.
At the same time, she advises that vitamins are not a quick-fix to creating healthy immune systems
The doctor explains that vitamins work in "a complex symphony with the rest of the body".
We must get away from the understanding that a single vitamin is going to cure anything.Dr Leila Sadien, Integrative medical doctor and medical intuitive
Supplements are supplementing anything that needs to be in your diet. They don't necessarily need to be vitamins. They can be minerals, herbs or protein even.Dr Leila Sadien, Integrative medical doctor and medical intuitive
Vitamins are a very specific kind of supplement.Dr Leila Sadien, Integrative medical doctor and medical intuitive
Listen to the expert advice from Dr Leila Sadien:
More from Lifestyle
Money and love inspire me to get up at 3am every morning - Leanne Manas
Bruce Whitfield interviews Morning Live anchor Leanne Manas about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
Tokyo and Dubai are the places to visit for travellers in 2020
There's a lot to be excited about in terms of travel trends and ideas for next year. Getaway Magazine has the scoop.Read More
Why Kruger International is buying Standard Bank
Kruger International Asset and Wealth Management's Charl Bester shares his stock picks of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Young climate activist Ayakha Melithafa takes complaint to United Nations
Sixteen teenagers from across the globe presented a groundbreaking 100-page legal complaint to the UN.Read More
Are you the family ATM? Tips on how to manage lending to your loved ones
Gerald Mwandiambira CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth provides useful advice on managing family financial requests.Read More
Six tips to help you choose the right medical aid plan
Financial advisor Shaheed Peters explains what factors to take into account when selecting a plan to suit you and your family.Read More
Cats actually do form bonds with humans, study finds
They may not always show it, but a new study reports that cats really do bond with people.Read More
[WATCH] John Cena breaks it down to Sho Madjozi's hit single
American wrestling star John Cena was busting some moves to the viral song named after him on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.Read More
'I've been poor. I remember the angst, the depression'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lira about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Laingsburg's Tannie Poppie safely in Italy and having the time of her life!
SA's favourite roosterkoek expert has made her way to Tuscany on her first trip outside the Western Cape.Read More