How to get the best out of vitamins and supplements

Dr Leila Sadien says consumers should opt for vitamins sold at health stores over those sold in pharmacies.

This is, she says, because pharmaceutical companies make synthetic versions.

A natural health store is more likely to give you the full vitamin which has been taken from botanical sources. Dr Leila Sadien, Integrative medical doctor and medical intuitive

Dr Sadien says it's always useful to discuss your need with an expert in natural health medicine and a professional doctor.

Dr Sadien is an integrative medical doctor who also practises aesthetic medicine as part of her holistic offering.

At the same time, she advises that vitamins are not a quick-fix to creating healthy immune systems

The doctor explains that vitamins work in "a complex symphony with the rest of the body".

We must get away from the understanding that a single vitamin is going to cure anything. Dr Leila Sadien, Integrative medical doctor and medical intuitive

Supplements are supplementing anything that needs to be in your diet. They don't necessarily need to be vitamins. They can be minerals, herbs or protein even. Dr Leila Sadien, Integrative medical doctor and medical intuitive

Vitamins are a very specific kind of supplement. Dr Leila Sadien, Integrative medical doctor and medical intuitive

Listen to the expert advice from Dr Leila Sadien: