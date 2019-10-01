Tokyo and Dubai are the places to visit for travellers in 2020
What's new in travel for 2020?
Editor of Getaway Magazine Justin Fox says Tokyo and Japan will be where all the fun is at next year.
Globetrotters will descend on those two destinations next year to enjoy the very best in athletics and tech innovation.
Japan will host the the 2020 Summer Olympics in July and Expo2020 will be hosted in Dubai.
There are huge sporting events that will be drawing people to places like Japan in 2020. There's a whole range of things that we're looking at over the next 12 months.Justin Fox, Editor of Getaway Magazine
Fox says there are also new lodges and game parks opening up in Mzansi and across Africa for travellers to enjoy.
Listen to him explore what's in store for travel lovers:
