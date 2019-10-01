Why Kruger International is buying Standard Bank
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Charl Bester (Portfolio Manager at Kruger International Asset and Wealth Management) what he’s buying right now.
Bester shared his stock picks of the week:
-
Diageo (offshore)
-
Standard Bank
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
