Why Kruger International is buying Standard Bank

1 October 2019 11:15 AM
by
Kruger International Asset and Wealth Management's Charl Bester shares his stock picks of the week on The Money Show.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Charl Bester (Portfolio Manager at Kruger International Asset and Wealth Management) what he’s buying right now.

Bester shared his stock picks of the week:

  • Diageo (offshore)

  • Standard Bank

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

This article first appeared on 702 : Why Kruger International is buying Standard Bank


