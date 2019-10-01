Police Minister Bheki Cele fingered at state capture commission of inquiry

The state capture commission on Monday heard from Crime Intelligence officer Dhanajaya Naidoo's testimony that he believed Minister of Police Bheki Cele was bribed to protect corruption-accused intelligence officer Solomon Lazarus.

Naidoo, who is in witness protection, told the commission of a meeting which took place in 2009 at the house of businessman Panganathan "Timmy" Marimuthu.

Colonel Naidoo makes this allegation that then-police commissioner Bheki Cele got R40,000 in cash from Solomon Lazarus, who is the "CFO" of the slush fund of the secret services account that crime intelligence never has to account for. Michael Appel, Reporter - eNCA

They classify all the documents and receipts and auditor general never sees them and nobody asks questions. It is run like a spaza shop and a poorly run soaza shop with our money. Michael Appel, Reporter - eNCA

Getting to Bheki Cele, the issue here is: Did he or did he not receive a bribe to protect Lazarus? Michael Appel, Reporter - eNCA

