Police Minister Bheki Cele fingered at state capture commission of inquiry
The state capture commission on Monday heard from Crime Intelligence officer Dhanajaya Naidoo's testimony that he believed Minister of Police Bheki Cele was bribed to protect corruption-accused intelligence officer Solomon Lazarus.
Naidoo, who is in witness protection, told the commission of a meeting which took place in 2009 at the house of businessman Panganathan "Timmy" Marimuthu.
eNCA reporter Michael Appel has more.
Colonel Naidoo makes this allegation that then-police commissioner Bheki Cele got R40,000 in cash from Solomon Lazarus, who is the "CFO" of the slush fund of the secret services account that crime intelligence never has to account for.Michael Appel, Reporter - eNCA
They classify all the documents and receipts and auditor general never sees them and nobody asks questions. It is run like a spaza shop and a poorly run soaza shop with our money.Michael Appel, Reporter - eNCA
Getting to Bheki Cele, the issue here is: Did he or did he not receive a bribe to protect Lazarus?Michael Appel, Reporter - eNCA
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
[LISTEN] Is Mmusi Maimane victim of DA smear campaign?
The house, the car and the allegation of an inside smear campaign. Where to now for Mmusi Maimane?Read More
Listeners share 90 years of memories of Table Mountain Ariel Cableway
Throughout October South African visitors to the cableway can purchase a return ticket for just R90.Read More
[LISTEN] SA's elderly struggling to access basic services
NOAH says while the rights of older people have been well articulated there are significant barriers to accessing basic services.Read More
Meeting planned between taxi operators and Dunoon community leaders
A community leader says the City of Cape Town is to blame for the protest action in Dunoon, which has adversely affected residents.Read More
Afrikaans rap hit 'Dames' objectifies women as sex objects - Melanie Verwoerd
A bit of harmless entertainment or a sad indictment of the acceptability of misogyny in modern music?Read More
'We shouldn't be dying from skin cancer' - protect your skin this summer
Skin cancer is the most common cancer in South Africa, claiming about 700 lives every year.Read More
Teachers take a stand against violence in schools
South African Council for Educators CEO Ella Mokgalane say teachers are being harassed and bullied in schools.Read More
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula releases report on rail safety
The report offers statistics on the number of operational occurrences such as derailment, collisions and level-crossing accidents.Read More
Amcu refers platinum wage dispute to CCMA
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update from the briefing by the union.Read More
Residents start rebuilding as fires still burn in Pomona informal settlement
More than 200 shacks were destroyed by the fire which broke out on Monday evening.Read More