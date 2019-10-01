Police Minister Bheki Cele fingered at state capture commission of inquiry

Streaming issues? Report here
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:25
Cape Wheel
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Talitha Green - General Manager at the Cape Wheel
Tomorrow at 06:41
Cape Wheel: Waterfront Businesses
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aretha Doyle - Owner at Cool-tabs accessories
Salomé Jacobs - Owner at Vestibull Vellies
Charmaine Smith - Co-owner at Fay's Miniature World
Tomorrow at 07:07
Winde as DA Leader with " Whiter"/Brighter Prospects for the Party
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sanusha Naidoo - Isenior Researcher at South African Foreign Policy Initiative
Tomorrow at 07:22
Birthday Guest
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Loukmaan Adams - Plays Michael in David Kramer’s Danger in the Dark
Tomorrow at 08:07
Nigeria to Demand Compensation for Xenophobic Violence
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Tomorrow at 08:20
Birthday Guest
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Vicky Sampson - Musician at ...
Tomorrow at 09:40
The growing trend of #IamStaying
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jarette Petzer
Tomorrow at 09:50
Homecoming Revolution on #IamStaying
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Angel Jones - CEO of the Homes Coming Revolution - CEO of the Homecoming Revolution
Tomorrow at 10:08
Hong Kong protests turn more violent on China's 70th anniversary
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Webb - Corporate and economic governance activist and former investment banker
Tomorrow at 10:33
Can private estate security checkpoints insist on scanning your driver's licence?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Howard Dembovsky - National Chairman at Justice Project South Africa
Leonie Mangold - Visitor Management Specialist at Powell Tronics
Tomorrow at 10:45
CEO's paying it forward - Kirsten Goss
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kirsten Goss - CEO at Kirsten Goss London
Tomorrow at 11:05
Is Planet 9 a primordial black hole?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Daniel Cunnama - Science Engagement Astronomer at the South African Astronomical Observatory
Tomorrow at 11:32
Theatre: Your Perfect Life
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Faeron Wheeler
Call for digital voting in SA again
Driving with Melinda Ferguson
All Things Legal - Break in trust between Employers and Employees
Previewing the Springboks against Italy
Nigerians In Cape Town
01 October 2019.
Africa Business Focus.
Heroes and Zeros,with Andy Rice.
Questionable CEO remuneration is SA. Why this trade believes SA CEOs are not making us proud.
Secret Code words for "Lets Get In On"
The Markets Commentary.
Absa PMI lowest in 10 years. The survey from which the indices are compiled require the respondents to indicate each month.
Weather and water levels update - how are we looking ahead of summer?
Overview of the economic situation in SA at the moment
Dire conditions in shipment to Kuwaiti abattoir- NSPCA
Mmusi Maimane’s future in the DA - is it on the edge?
EFF leakes classified intelligence report into SARS 'rogue' unit linked to Gordhan
An idiots guide to 5G
Top-paying second languages in SA
School Twinning, a month in
Police Minister Bheki Cele fingered at state capture commission of inquiry

1 October 2019 12:23 PM
by
Tags:
Bribery
Bheki Cele
Bribery and corruption
Commission of Inquiry into State Capture
eNCA reporter Michael Appel gives updates from the commission, where it is alleged that then-police commissioner received R40,000.

The state capture commission on Monday heard from Crime Intelligence officer Dhanajaya Naidoo's testimony that he believed Minister of Police Bheki Cele was bribed to protect corruption-accused intelligence officer Solomon Lazarus.

Naidoo, who is in witness protection, told the commission of a meeting which took place in 2009 at the house of businessman Panganathan "Timmy" Marimuthu.

eNCA reporter Michael Appel has more.

Colonel Naidoo makes this allegation that then-police commissioner Bheki Cele got R40,000 in cash from Solomon Lazarus, who is the "CFO" of the slush fund of the secret services account that crime intelligence never has to account for.

Michael Appel, Reporter - eNCA

They classify all the documents and receipts and auditor general never sees them and nobody asks questions. It is run like a spaza shop and a poorly run soaza shop with our money.

Michael Appel, Reporter - eNCA

Getting to Bheki Cele, the issue here is: Did he or did he not receive a bribe to protect Lazarus?

Michael Appel, Reporter - eNCA

Listen to the full interview below...


1 October 2019 12:23 PM
by
Tags:
Bribery
Bheki Cele
Bribery and corruption
Commission of Inquiry into State Capture

