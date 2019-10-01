President Ramaphosa launches forum to root out corruption in health sector

A new forum for the health sector has been launched and is designed to fight fraud and root out corruption in the health sector.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum (HSACF) was launched in Tshwane on Tuesday.

It's a multi-agency forum made up of various stakeholders including the Department of Health, the Council for Medical Schemes, the Health Professions Council of South Africa and Corruption Watch.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize told 702's Xolani Gwala Show more about the work of the forum.

We'll be looking at issues of bribery, procurement irregularity, theft of medicine... Dr Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health

The public can hold government and the department to account. Dr Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health

The anti-corruption forum is expected to prepare for the National Health Insurance Bill.

The forum should give people a lot of confidence for how the NHI will be administered in the future. Dr Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health

