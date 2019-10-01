Residents start rebuilding as fires still burn in Pomona informal settlement
Hundreds of people have been left homeless following a devastating fire that ripped through the Pomona informal settlement in Kempton Park in Gauteng on Monday night.
More than 200 shacks were destroyed by the fire which officials say broke about between 6pm and 7pm.
A video posted on Twitter shows residents desperately trying to salvage their possessions.
Kempton Park: Fire at informal settlement. pic.twitter.com/TXEhBPRmQM— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 30, 2019
Ekurhuleni executive mayor Mzwandile Masina paid a visit to the site on Tuesday.
He says investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze and despite the fire still burning in some areas, residents have already begun rebuilding.
We've gone there to request they calm down until the area is safe for them to rebuild.Mzwandile Masina, Ekurhuleni executive mayor
Aid organisation Gift of The Givers is on the scene, handing out food and blankets to those who have lost their homes.
We have provided some community halls and churches... but there is resistance from the community to move into these places of safety. There is a lack of trust. But we are on the side of the community.Mzwandile Masina, Ekurhuleni executive mayor
This article first appeared on 702 : Residents start rebuilding as fires still burn in Pomona informal settlement
