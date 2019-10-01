Money and love inspire me to get up at 3am every morning - Leanne Manas

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:25
Cape Wheel
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Talitha Green - General Manager at the Cape Wheel
Tomorrow at 06:41
Cape Wheel: Waterfront Businesses
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aretha Doyle - Owner at Cool-tabs accessories
Salomé Jacobs - Owner at Vestibull Vellies
Charmaine Smith - Co-owner at Fay's Miniature World
Tomorrow at 07:07
Winde as DA Leader with " Whiter"/Brighter Prospects for the Party
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sanusha Naidoo - Isenior Researcher at South African Foreign Policy Initiative
Tomorrow at 07:22
Birthday Guest
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Loukmaan Adams - Plays Michael in David Kramer’s Danger in the Dark
Tomorrow at 08:07
Nigeria to Demand Compensation for Xenophobic Violence
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Tomorrow at 08:20
Birthday Guest
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Vicky Sampson - Musician at ...
Tomorrow at 09:40
The growing trend of #IamStaying
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jarette Petzer
Tomorrow at 09:50
Homecoming Revolution on #IamStaying
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Angel Jones - CEO of the Homes Coming Revolution - CEO of the Homecoming Revolution
Tomorrow at 10:08
Hong Kong protests turn more violent on China's 70th anniversary
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Webb - Corporate and economic governance activist and former investment banker
Tomorrow at 10:33
Can private estate security checkpoints insist on scanning your driver's licence?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Howard Dembovsky - National Chairman at Justice Project South Africa
Leonie Mangold - Visitor Management Specialist at Powell Tronics
Tomorrow at 10:45
CEO's paying it forward - Kirsten Goss
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kirsten Goss - CEO at Kirsten Goss London
Tomorrow at 11:05
Is Planet 9 a primordial black hole?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Daniel Cunnama - Science Engagement Astronomer at the South African Astronomical Observatory
Tomorrow at 11:32
Theatre: Your Perfect Life
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Faeron Wheeler
Nigerians In Cape Town
01 October 2019.
Africa Business Focus.
Heroes and Zeros,with Andy Rice.
Questionable CEO remuneration is SA. Why this trade believes SA CEOs are not making us proud.
Secret Code words for "Lets Get In On"
The Markets Commentary.
Absa PMI lowest in 10 years. The survey from which the indices are compiled require the respondents to indicate each month.
Weather and water levels update - how are we looking ahead of summer?
Overview of the economic situation in SA at the moment
Dire conditions in shipment to Kuwaiti abattoir- NSPCA
Mmusi Maimane’s future in the DA - is it on the edge?
EFF leakes classified intelligence report into SARS 'rogue' unit linked to Gordhan
An idiots guide to 5G
Top-paying second languages in SA
School Twinning, a month in
Jesse Kriel ruled out for the rest of the World Cup - what does this mean for the team?
SA teen wins photographic award
Theories surrounding the missing sharks off False Bay
Khaya Cekeshe bail hearing not urgent
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
South Africans by nature not xenophobic, special envoys tell West African states Special envoys have presented President Cyril Ramaphosa with a preliminary report on mission following xenophobic attacks. 30 September 2019 1:54 PM
Cape Town water saving invention goes global The Count Dropula which records water usage and sends the results to the user's app was recently featured on CNN. 25 September 2019 1:28 PM
Meet Jess Dewhurst, the Capetonian who led the royal visit at her NGO in Nyanga Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the first stop of their Africa tour in Nyanga, Cape Town to learn more about the Justice Desk. 24 September 2019 11:49 AM
View all World
Cricket SA casts doubts on whether Newlands will host New Year's Test match The fate of the Test match between the Proteas and England is uncertain. Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp explains. 1 October 2019 4:58 PM
Can we help get SA SUP champion to China to defend her title? Tarryn King won the first-ever SUP gold medal for SA in 2018 and is trying to get back to China to defend her title. 30 September 2019 5:43 PM
Statistically speaking, Boks should smash Namibia - sports journo Sports journalist Antoinette Muller says the Springboks need a solid win against Namibia in order to restore confidence. 28 September 2019 8:55 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Is Mmusi Maimane victim of DA smear campaign? The house, the car and the allegation of an inside smear campaign. Where to now for Mmusi Maimane? 1 October 2019 5:47 PM
Rising sea-levels in Cape Town a 'significant risk' say climate scientists UCT climate economist Anton Cartwright says evidence and research in 2018 report for the City of Cape Town confirm the changes. 1 October 2019 7:50 AM
Did DA know about Steinhoff scandal when accepting Jooste vehicle donation? The party denies having had knowledge of the multi-billion rand fraud being carried out at Steinhoff at the time of the donation. 30 September 2019 4:23 PM
View all Politics
'I’m deeply worried we pretend we don’t know what’s wrong with the economy' "We pretend as if we don’t know what needs to be done," says Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services... 1 October 2019 9:42 AM
'TVET is dysfunctional. Finishing school at end of grade 9 doesn’t make sense' Govt wants to formalise grade 9 as an exit point of schooling. John Maytham interviews Joanne Hardman (UCT School of Education). 27 September 2019 3:36 PM
'The people have no problem with someone like the passionate Jeremy Vearey' The process leading to the shortlist hasn’t been transparent, says Eldred De Klerk (Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence). 27 September 2019 9:09 AM
View all Opinion
[LISTEN] Is Mmusi Maimane victim of DA smear campaign? The house, the car and the allegation of an inside smear campaign. Where to now for Mmusi Maimane? 1 October 2019 5:47 PM
Listeners share 90 years of memories of Table Mountain Ariel Cableway Throughout October South African visitors to the cableway can purchase a return ticket for just R90. 1 October 2019 5:22 PM
[LISTEN] SA's elderly struggling to access basic services NOAH says while the rights of older people have been well articulated there are significant barriers to accessing basic services. 1 October 2019 4:11 PM
View all Local
'We shouldn't be dying from skin cancer' - protect your skin this summer Skin cancer is the most common cancer in South Africa, claiming about 700 lives every year. 1 October 2019 2:51 PM
Money and love inspire me to get up at 3am every morning - Leanne Manas Bruce Whitfield interviews Morning Live anchor Leanne Manas about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 1 October 2019 1:16 PM
Tokyo and Dubai are the places to visit for travellers in 2020 There's a lot to be excited about in terms of travel trends and ideas for next year. Getaway Magazine has the scoop. 1 October 2019 12:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
How Christo Wiese became the richest in SA, and how it all came crashing down The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews TJ Strydom, author of “Christo Wiese - Risk And Riches”. 1 October 2019 3:28 PM
Amcu refers platinum wage dispute to CCMA Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update from the briefing by the union. 1 October 2019 1:39 PM
Money and love inspire me to get up at 3am every morning - Leanne Manas Bruce Whitfield interviews Morning Live anchor Leanne Manas about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 1 October 2019 1:16 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Money and love inspire me to get up at 3am every morning - Leanne Manas

1 October 2019 1:16 PM
by
Tags:
Money
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Morning Live
Leanne Manas
Make Money Mondays
money beliefs
make money mondays personal edition
beliefs about money
Bruce Whitfield interviews Morning Live anchor Leanne Manas about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).

I don’t know where you [Bruce Whitfield] get your energy from! Business is a boring thing, but not to you!... When you listen to The Money Show you suddenly love business, even though you don’t understand it…

Leanne Manas, anchor - Morning Live

They get a cellphone at nine or 10! Are you kidding me?... That stuff means nothing!

Leanne Manas, anchor - Morning Live

Financial markets… they scare me!

Leanne Manas, anchor - Morning Live

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed multiple award-winning TV presenter Leanne Manas.

Her career in broadcasting started in 2001 as a late-night news anchor at 702 but she is probably most well-known as the anchor of SABC 2’s Morning Live, South Africa’s longest-running breakfast programme.

Manas has interviewed a remarkable range of public figures and celebrities including Nelson Mandela, Oprah Winfrey, Celine Dion, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Christina Aguilera, Seal, Sir Richard Branson, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, Miriam Makeba, Joan Armatrading, John Legend, Jane Seymour, Ronan Keating and the Reverend Jesse Jackson.

The United Nations Refugee Agency appointed her as a Goodwill Ambassador in January 2019.

Leanne Manas. Picture: www.Leannemanas.com.

  • But what is it that she believes about money?

  • Does it keep her up at night?

  • Does she spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did her childhood experiences shape her views on money?

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

What inspires a person to want to wake up at that ungodly hour [3:00 am] every morning for 15 years? Do you know what it is? The money and the love!

Leanne Manas, anchor - Morning Live

[Television] is kind of like a drug. It’s bad for you but you just want more!

Leanne Manas, anchor - Morning Live

I had to do an entire interview with a French man who didn’t speak a word of English – he was on the wrong show - and I don’t speak a word of French… It was traumatic!

Leanne Manas, anchor - Morning Live

We lost everything we put in… It was an expensive, but brilliant lesson… it’s murderous on small businesses… If all of us support local guys, it’ll be incredible where we can get as a country…

Leanne Manas, anchor - Morning Live

I really am good with money… I love saving…

Leanne Manas, anchor - Morning Live

My father is the most incredible person when it comes to money. He never let us know what was going on. I thought we were millionaires… my father always worked two or three jobs… At the time, I never knew…

Leanne Manas, anchor - Morning Live

Travel is my biggest extravagance… I have jackets that go back 12 years…

Leanne Manas, anchor - Morning Live

I bought myself a BMW Z4 [when asked if she’s ever done something very dumb with money] … Eventually, I realised I had to get rid of her. I cried…

Leanne Manas, anchor - Morning Live

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Money and love inspire me to get up at 3am every morning - Leanne Manas


1 October 2019 1:16 PM
by
Tags:
Money
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Morning Live
Leanne Manas
Make Money Mondays
money beliefs
make money mondays personal edition
beliefs about money

More from Make Money Mondays

LIRA-FRIDAY-STAND-IN

'I've been poor. I remember the angst, the depression'

30 September 2019 9:39 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lira about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

retirementjpg

'Old Mutual claimed they were the cheapest. They were the most expensive!'

25 September 2019 10:23 AM

Personal Finance's retired founding editor Bruce Cameron on his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures...)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dion-chang-youtube-screengrabpng

'I’m a Buddhist. I have respect for the transience of life, and wealth'

23 September 2019 3:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Flux Trends founder Dion Chang about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

leon-louw-free-market-foundationpng

I haven’t saved. I intend to work well into my 100s - Leon Louw (FMF)

18 September 2019 12:36 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Leon Louw (Free Market Foundation) about his attitude toward money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pepejpg

'If you grow up with nothing, you want to look rich too soon'

17 September 2019 12:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Joe Public’s Pepe Marais about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jeremy-mansfieldjpg

Jeremy Mansfield gets real about his money and beliefs about it

13 September 2019 1:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeremy Mansfield about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Albie-Sachs.jpg

'We had a disdain for money. Material possessions counted for so little'

12 September 2019 3:20 PM

Justice Albie Sachs talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

heinz-wincklerjpg

'Ungratefulness... we’ve already made mistakes teaching our kids about money'

10 September 2019 2:59 PM

Heinz Winckler - the 1st winner of SA Idols - discusses his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sam-beckbessingerpng

'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it'

3 September 2019 7:29 PM

Personal finance author Sam Beckbessinger opens up about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

riky-rick-youtube-screengrabjpg

My daughter (10) and son (5) must start working early - Riky Rick

30 August 2019 2:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews rapper Riky Rick about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'I’m deeply worried we pretend we don’t know what’s wrong with the economy'

Business Opinion

JP Smith says 5 people arrested in Dunoon protests, more to follow

Local

How Christo Wiese became the richest in SA, and how it all came crashing down

Business

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Absa L’Atelier Gerard Sekoto Award
The Movies: Abominable
UK Report with Gavin Grey UK Correspondent at EWN
Xanthea Limberg on Will City of CT keep fixed charges on water
What is the status of desalination plants and alternative water sources in Cape Town? part 2
City of Cape Town opens newly drafted traffic bylaws for public comment
Gender commission meets with education department to discuss GBV
Gender commission meets with education department to discuss GBV
Mayor Masina visits Pomona informal settlement after fires ravage hundreds of shacks
Minister Mbalula announces state of railway safety

EWN Highlights

Trump administration pushes back against impeachment probe

1 October 2019 7:55 PM

CI paid for ex-CFO Solly Lazarus's luxury holidays in KZN, Zondo Inquiry told

1 October 2019 7:02 PM

Amy’Leigh De Jager kidnapping: 'Mastermind' says she can only afford R10k bail

1 October 2019 6:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA