Money and love inspire me to get up at 3am every morning - Leanne Manas

I don’t know where you [Bruce Whitfield] get your energy from! Business is a boring thing, but not to you!... When you listen to The Money Show you suddenly love business, even though you don’t understand it… Leanne Manas, anchor - Morning Live

They get a cellphone at nine or 10! Are you kidding me?... That stuff means nothing! Leanne Manas, anchor - Morning Live

Financial markets… they scare me! Leanne Manas, anchor - Morning Live

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed multiple award-winning TV presenter Leanne Manas.

Her career in broadcasting started in 2001 as a late-night news anchor at 702 but she is probably most well-known as the anchor of SABC 2’s Morning Live, South Africa’s longest-running breakfast programme.

Manas has interviewed a remarkable range of public figures and celebrities including Nelson Mandela, Oprah Winfrey, Celine Dion, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Christina Aguilera, Seal, Sir Richard Branson, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, Miriam Makeba, Joan Armatrading, John Legend, Jane Seymour, Ronan Keating and the Reverend Jesse Jackson.

The United Nations Refugee Agency appointed her as a Goodwill Ambassador in January 2019.

Leanne Manas. Picture: www.Leannemanas.com.

But what is it that she believes about money?

Does it keep her up at night?

Does she spend like crazy or save compulsively?

How did her childhood experiences shape her views on money?

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

What inspires a person to want to wake up at that ungodly hour [3:00 am] every morning for 15 years? Do you know what it is? The money and the love! Leanne Manas, anchor - Morning Live

[Television] is kind of like a drug. It’s bad for you but you just want more! Leanne Manas, anchor - Morning Live

I had to do an entire interview with a French man who didn’t speak a word of English – he was on the wrong show - and I don’t speak a word of French… It was traumatic! Leanne Manas, anchor - Morning Live

We lost everything we put in… It was an expensive, but brilliant lesson… it’s murderous on small businesses… If all of us support local guys, it’ll be incredible where we can get as a country… Leanne Manas, anchor - Morning Live

I really am good with money… I love saving… Leanne Manas, anchor - Morning Live

My father is the most incredible person when it comes to money. He never let us know what was going on. I thought we were millionaires… my father always worked two or three jobs… At the time, I never knew… Leanne Manas, anchor - Morning Live

Travel is my biggest extravagance… I have jackets that go back 12 years… Leanne Manas, anchor - Morning Live

I bought myself a BMW Z4 [when asked if she’s ever done something very dumb with money] … Eventually, I realised I had to get rid of her. I cried… Leanne Manas, anchor - Morning Live

