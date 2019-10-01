Amcu refers platinum wage dispute to CCMA
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has referred the ongoing platinum wage negotiations with Anglo American Platinum and Sibanye-Stillwater to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana says the union has criticised the planned retrenchments by Sibanye-Stillwater in Marikana.
[Amcu president Joseph] Mathunjwa is saying workers are willing to accept anything which is above R1,000 per annum in increases. We could see a multi-term agreement which will bring some stability in the sector.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News
What's positive in this instance is that the union has stressed that it is looking for an amicable solution to this and saying a strike is not the only option.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Amcu refers platinum wage dispute to CCMA
More from Local
[LISTEN] Is Mmusi Maimane victim of DA smear campaign?
The house, the car and the allegation of an inside smear campaign. Where to now for Mmusi Maimane?Read More
Listeners share 90 years of memories of Table Mountain Ariel Cableway
Throughout October South African visitors to the cableway can purchase a return ticket for just R90.Read More
[LISTEN] SA's elderly struggling to access basic services
NOAH says while the rights of older people have been well articulated there are significant barriers to accessing basic services.Read More
Meeting planned between taxi operators and Dunoon community leaders
A community leader says the City of Cape Town is to blame for the protest action in Dunoon, which has adversely affected residents.Read More
Afrikaans rap hit 'Dames' objectifies women as sex objects - Melanie Verwoerd
A bit of harmless entertainment or a sad indictment of the acceptability of misogyny in modern music?Read More
'We shouldn't be dying from skin cancer' - protect your skin this summer
Skin cancer is the most common cancer in South Africa, claiming about 700 lives every year.Read More
Teachers take a stand against violence in schools
South African Council for Educators CEO Ella Mokgalane say teachers are being harassed and bullied in schools.Read More
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula releases report on rail safety
The report offers statistics on the number of operational occurrences such as derailment, collisions and level-crossing accidents.Read More
Residents start rebuilding as fires still burn in Pomona informal settlement
More than 200 shacks were destroyed by the fire which broke out on Monday evening.Read More
President Ramaphosa launches forum to root out corruption in health sector
The Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum is designed to prevent, detect and prosecute fraud and corruption in the health sector.Read More
More from Business
How Christo Wiese became the richest in SA, and how it all came crashing down
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews TJ Strydom, author of “Christo Wiese - Risk And Riches”.Read More
Money and love inspire me to get up at 3am every morning - Leanne Manas
Bruce Whitfield interviews Morning Live anchor Leanne Manas about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
Why Kruger International is buying Standard Bank
Kruger International Asset and Wealth Management's Charl Bester shares his stock picks of the week on The Money Show.Read More
'I’m deeply worried we pretend we don’t know what’s wrong with the economy'
"We pretend as if we don’t know what needs to be done," says Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services.Read More
Still young(ish)? Entry-level jobs available on Lulaway’s employment platform
Lulaway has placed 30 000 young South Africans in jobs since 2011. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jake Willis.Read More
Northern Cape drought causing severe distress to local economy
The Northern Cape's economy has been crippled by the ongoing drought in the region, says Agri Northern Cape's second-in-command.Read More
38 deals, not one failure! – Bruce Whitfield on black-owned Pape Fund Managers
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Zuko Kubukeli, CEO at Pape Fund Managers.Read More
'I've been poor. I remember the angst, the depression'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lira about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
'Build state capacity' economist advises President's Economic Advisory Council
Wits School of Economics and Business Science Lumkile Mondi reacts to the economic advisory council appointed by the president.Read More
Think very carefully before investing in an endowment says financial planner
Paul Roelofse unpacks the real cost to your financial health, including a 30% tax rate during the minimum investment period.Read More