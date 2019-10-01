Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has referred the ongoing platinum wage negotiations with Anglo American Platinum and Sibanye-Stillwater to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana says the union has criticised the planned retrenchments by Sibanye-Stillwater in Marikana.

[Amcu president Joseph] Mathunjwa is saying workers are willing to accept anything which is above R1,000 per annum in increases. We could see a multi-term agreement which will bring some stability in the sector. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

What's positive in this instance is that the union has stressed that it is looking for an amicable solution to this and saying a strike is not the only option. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...

This article first appeared on 702 : Amcu refers platinum wage dispute to CCMA

[LISTEN] Is Mmusi Maimane victim of DA smear campaign? The house, the car and the allegation of an inside smear campaign. Where to now for Mmusi Maimane? Read More arrow_forward

Listeners share 90 years of memories of Table Mountain Ariel Cableway Throughout October South African visitors to the cableway can purchase a return ticket for just R90. Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] SA's elderly struggling to access basic services NOAH says while the rights of older people have been well articulated there are significant barriers to accessing basic services. Read More arrow_forward

Meeting planned between taxi operators and Dunoon community leaders A community leader says the City of Cape Town is to blame for the protest action in Dunoon, which has adversely affected residents. Read More arrow_forward

Afrikaans rap hit 'Dames' objectifies women as sex objects - Melanie Verwoerd A bit of harmless entertainment or a sad indictment of the acceptability of misogyny in modern music? Read More arrow_forward

'We shouldn't be dying from skin cancer' - protect your skin this summer Skin cancer is the most common cancer in South Africa, claiming about 700 lives every year. Read More arrow_forward

Teachers take a stand against violence in schools South African Council for Educators CEO Ella Mokgalane say teachers are being harassed and bullied in schools. Read More arrow_forward

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula releases report on rail safety The report offers statistics on the number of operational occurrences such as derailment, collisions and level-crossing accidents. Read More arrow_forward

Residents start rebuilding as fires still burn in Pomona informal settlement More than 200 shacks were destroyed by the fire which broke out on Monday evening. Read More arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa launches forum to root out corruption in health sector The Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum is designed to prevent, detect and prosecute fraud and corruption in the health sector. Read More arrow_forward

