Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula releases report on rail safety
The Railway Safety Regulator says there's still a lot of work to be done to improve commuter safety on trains.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday released 2018/19 State of Safety Report, which reports on operational occurrences and security-related incidents in the rail environment.
Mbalula says 990 operational occurrences took place in 2018/2019 reporting year. These include derailment, collisions and level-crossing accidents.
The minister says this is an 11% decrease compared to the last reporting year.
A total of 2,660 injuries were recorded in the result of the operational occurrences. This represents a 23% increase when compared to the previous year.
He says operational occurrences have resulted in a total of 375 fatalities. This represents a 17% decrease compared to the previous financial year.
Dr Nomusa Qunta, the chair of the Railway Safety Regulator's board, says the bar needs to be raised to transform the railway service.
There are a number of areas where there has been a reduction in the number of occurences, while there's a lot of areas where there is an increase.Dr Nomusa Qunta, Chairperson - Railway Safety Regulator board
There's a lot of work that still needs to be done.Dr Nomusa Qunta, Chairperson - Railway Safety Regulator board
Listen to the discussion for more information:
More from Local
Teachers take a stand against violence in schools
South African Council for Educators CEO Ella Mokgalane say teachers are being harassed and bullied in schools.Read More
Amcu refers platinum wage dispute to CCMA
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update from the briefing by the union.Read More
Residents start rebuilding as fires still burn in Pomona informal settlement
More than 200 shacks were destroyed by the fire which broke out on Monday evening.Read More
President Ramaphosa launches forum to root out corruption in health sector
The Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum is designed to prevent, detect and prosecute fraud and corruption in the health sector.Read More
Police Minister Bheki Cele fingered at state capture commission of inquiry
eNCA reporter Michael Appel gives updates from the commission, where it is alleged that then-police commissioner received R40,000.Read More
Gift of the Givers arrives to intervene in Graaff-Reinet water crisis
Gift of the Givers will be coming to the rescue of Graaff-Reinet residents in the Eastern Cape, where the taps have run dry.Read More
JP Smith says 5 people arrested in Dunoon protests, more to follow
Cape Town Mayco member for safety and security says more resources have been deployed as protests by taxi operators continue.Read More
Healthcare inquiry uncovers major problems with private healthcare and hospitals
Public Health professor Sharon Fonn says the problem with the healthcare system is doctors charge more so they can earn more.Read More
One-on-one with Winde? First Thursday event gives public access to the premier
The Open Government First Thursday events take place every first Thursday of the month in Cape Town.Read More
Can we help get SA SUP champion to China to defend her title?
Tarryn King won the first-ever SUP gold medal for SA in 2018 and is trying to get back to China to defend her title.Read More