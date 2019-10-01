Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula releases report on rail safety

The Railway Safety Regulator says there's still a lot of work to be done to improve commuter safety on trains.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday released 2018/19 State of Safety Report, which reports on operational occurrences and security-related incidents in the rail environment.

Mbalula says 990 operational occurrences took place in 2018/2019 reporting year. These include derailment, collisions and level-crossing accidents.

The minister says this is an 11% decrease compared to the last reporting year.

A total of 2,660 injuries were recorded in the result of the operational occurrences. This represents a 23% increase when compared to the previous year.

He says operational occurrences have resulted in a total of 375 fatalities. This represents a 17% decrease compared to the previous financial year.

Dr Nomusa Qunta, the chair of the Railway Safety Regulator's board, says the bar needs to be raised to transform the railway service.

There are a number of areas where there has been a reduction in the number of occurences, while there's a lot of areas where there is an increase. Dr Nomusa Qunta, Chairperson - Railway Safety Regulator board

There's a lot of work that still needs to be done. Dr Nomusa Qunta, Chairperson - Railway Safety Regulator board

