info
Fomer Ethekwini Mayor hopes to be re-elected in the next elective conference in KZN
Fire broke out in an informal settlement in Kempton Park
Family Matters: International day of Older Persons & how N.O.A.H supports the elderly
Car Feature. Technical Issues on your car.
Live well - Gut health.
Heated interaction between Africa and taxi driver Sizwe following Du Noon protests
The Naked Scientist.
Science & Tech: Some things you should know about skin cancer
Army deployed to Dunoon after violent protests
'What inspires me to get up at 3:00 am every morning? Money and love!'
City of Cape Town opens newly drafted traffic bylaws for public comment
Gender commission meets with education department to discuss GBV
Mayor Masina visits Pomona informal settlement after fires ravage hundreds of shacks
Minister Mbalula announces state of railway safety
Amcu refers platinum wage negotiations to CCMA
Health sector launches anti-corruption forum
Man. Bike. Ride... Joburg: How to fall
The world of advertising
What's new in travel for 2020
Afrikaans rap hit 'Dames' objectifies women as sex objects - Melanie Verwoerd

1 October 2019 3:29 PM
by
Tags:
Misogyny on social media
Misogyny
Biggie
gbv
A bit of harmless entertainment or a sad indictment of the acceptability of misogyny in modern music?

He's the unlikely Afrikaans rapper whose latest hit Dames has become one of the most played tracks on music streaming website Spotify since its release in May.

But while many are happy to sing along to Port Elizabeth-born Biggie's smash hit, others have taken issue with some of the lyrics, particularly given the current discourse on gender-based violence in South Africa.

Journalist Melanie Verwoerd takes Biggie to task in her latest column, here's why:

For three minutes and 45 seconds, larger-than-life Biggie takes on the persona of "Adrianus", who meets a young woman at a club and invites her home, only for her to discover he still lives with his mom.

But then things take a rather more sinister turn as "Adrianus" tells his date to walk home and throws her and her shoes out the door.

I have a good sense of humour, I'm not a prude...but the point is this is not in good taste.

Melanie Verwoerd, Columnist - News24

It is explicitly objectifying women, it is sexual from the start.

Melanie Verwoerd, Columnist - News24

It also justifies men having their way with women or throwing them out the door when they object to sex, whilst triumphantly declaring 'the neighbours will know when I am done with you'.

Melanie Verwoerd, Columnist - News24

I really struggle to understand why more than a million people have downloaded this video and think it's the coolest thing on earth.

Melanie Verwoerd, Columnist - News24

The official video for the track has already garnered more than 3-million views on YouTube.

Listen to the full interview below - share your thoughts on the track on our Facebook page.


1 October 2019 3:29 PM
by
Tags:
Misogyny on social media
Misogyny
Biggie
gbv

