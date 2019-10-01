Afrikaans rap hit 'Dames' objectifies women as sex objects - Melanie Verwoerd
He's the unlikely Afrikaans rapper whose latest hit Dames has become one of the most played tracks on music streaming website Spotify since its release in May.
But while many are happy to sing along to Port Elizabeth-born Biggie's smash hit, others have taken issue with some of the lyrics, particularly given the current discourse on gender-based violence in South Africa.
Journalist Melanie Verwoerd takes Biggie to task in her latest column, here's why:
For three minutes and 45 seconds, larger-than-life Biggie takes on the persona of "Adrianus", who meets a young woman at a club and invites her home, only for her to discover he still lives with his mom.
But then things take a rather more sinister turn as "Adrianus" tells his date to walk home and throws her and her shoes out the door.
I have a good sense of humour, I'm not a prude...but the point is this is not in good taste.Melanie Verwoerd, Columnist - News24
It is explicitly objectifying women, it is sexual from the start.Melanie Verwoerd, Columnist - News24
It also justifies men having their way with women or throwing them out the door when they object to sex, whilst triumphantly declaring 'the neighbours will know when I am done with you'.Melanie Verwoerd, Columnist - News24
I really struggle to understand why more than a million people have downloaded this video and think it's the coolest thing on earth.Melanie Verwoerd, Columnist - News24
The official video for the track has already garnered more than 3-million views on YouTube.
Listen to the full interview below.
More from Entertainment
CapeTalk celebrates October: We're riding the Cape Wheel and so can you
If you're an October baby, you could be coming along for a free ride.Read More
[WATCH] John Cena breaks it down to Sho Madjozi's hit single
American wrestling star John Cena was busting some moves to the viral song named after him on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.Read More
'I've been poor. I remember the angst, the depression'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lira about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Celebrating the big, bad 80s with musical 'Rock of Ages'
Executive producer Jaco van Rensburg gives the lowdown on the SA production of the smash hit Broadway show.Read More
Sho Madjozi officially drops viral hit 'John Cena' and shares inspo behind it
Sho Madjozi is putting Xitsonga on the map and making Mzansi proud with her cultural pride and global success.Read More
[LISTEN] The royal visit according to Coconut Kelz!
The Queen of Caucasity Coconut Kelz shares her thoughts on Prince Harry and his 'sgebenga' wife as they tour South Africa.Read More
Fabulous drag duo pays homage to the classics in 'A Night at the Musicals'
British drag stars Le Gateau Chocolat and Jonny Woo celebrate many musical theatre masterpieces, with an entertaining twist.Read More
Big-screen adaptation of Downton Abbey beats Stallone and Pitt at US box office
Film critic Gayle Edmunds says the movie is beautifully made, but really, is one for the fans of the tv series.Read More
The River's Emmy nomination 'testament to quality of African storytelling'
Phathutshedzo Makwarela on the process of creating a top-class show as first-time producers and the 'shell shock' of Emmy news.Read More
Trauma of apartheid lives on with new production of interracial Fugard play
Statements After an Arrest Under the Immorality Act comes to The Fugard Studio Theatre from 17 September for a limited season.Read More
More from Local
'We shouldn't be dying from skin cancer' - protect your skin this summer
Skin cancer is the most common cancer in South Africa, claiming about 700 lives every year.Read More
Teachers take a stand against violence in schools
South African Council for Educators CEO Ella Mokgalane say teachers are being harassed and bullied in schools.Read More
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula releases report on rail safety
The report offers statistics on the number of operational occurrences such as derailment, collisions and level-crossing accidents.Read More
Amcu refers platinum wage dispute to CCMA
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update from the briefing by the union.Read More
Residents start rebuilding as fires still burn in Pomona informal settlement
More than 200 shacks were destroyed by the fire which broke out on Monday evening.Read More
President Ramaphosa launches forum to root out corruption in health sector
The Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum is designed to prevent, detect and prosecute fraud and corruption in the health sector.Read More
Police Minister Bheki Cele fingered at state capture commission of inquiry
eNCA reporter Michael Appel gives updates from the commission, where it is alleged that then-police commissioner received R40,000.Read More
Gift of the Givers arrives to intervene in Graaff-Reinet water crisis
Gift of the Givers will be coming to the rescue of Graaff-Reinet residents in the Eastern Cape, where the taps have run dry.Read More
JP Smith says 5 people arrested in Dunoon protests, more to follow
Cape Town Mayco member for safety and security says more resources have been deployed as protests by taxi operators continue.Read More
Healthcare inquiry uncovers major problems with private healthcare and hospitals
Public Health professor Sharon Fonn says the problem with the healthcare system is doctors charge more so they can earn more.Read More