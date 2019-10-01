Teachers take a stand against violence in schools
To mark National Teachers Month, the South African Council for Educators (Sace) is taking a stand against violence in schools.
Sace has launched a campaign with the theme "Young teachers: The future of the profession in a non-violent teaching and learning environment."
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Sace CEO Ella Mokgalane says teachers are national treasures and should be respected.
Teachers are our national treasures and we need to say to the nation, parents and leaners that hands-off our teachers in terms of violating their rights and their dignity through violence.Ella Mokgalane, CEO - South Africa Council for Educators
We are saying teachers' rights are also human rights and therefore we will protect them against all odds as the council.Ella Mokgalane, CEO - South Africa Council for Educators
Teachers are being harassed, bullied, beaten by our own learners, parents and by the community members.Ella Mokgalane, CEO - South Africa Council for Educators
We can't paint all teachers with the same brush, Mokgalane adds.
Areas that are contributing to the teachers' side [in terms of violenc] are physical assault, verbal abuse and sexual harassment.Ella Mokgalane, CEO - South Africa Council for Educators
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Teachers take a stand against violence in schools
