'We shouldn't be dying from skin cancer' - protect your skin this summer

As we head into summer the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) is urging _all _South Africans to take care of their skin.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in South Africa, claiming about 700 lives every year.

CANSA's Lorraine Govender says there are things we can do to protect our skin from harmful UV rays.

RELATED: The reality of living with cancer - Gail Gilbride shares her chemo journey

If you are exposed to the sun on a regular basis and for a long period of time our skin is going to burn easily. Lorraine Govender, National advocacy co-ordinator - CANSA

If we have fair skin or we are light skinned and have freckles and are exposed to the sun it can cause serious consequences. Lorraine Govender, National advocacy co-ordinator - CANSA

Govender says there's a common misconception that those with darker skin aren't at risk.

Anyone can get skin cancer. Lorraine Govender, National advocacy co-ordinator - CANSA

CANSA wants all South Africans to check their skin every month, as says early detection is crucial.

We shouldn't be dying from skin cancer. Lorraine Govender, National advocacy co-ordinator - CANSA

Listen to the full interview below:

