Meeting planned between taxi operators and Dunoon community leaders

Taxi representatives and community leaders in Dunoon will meet on Tuesday evening to discuss a way forward following days of violent protests.

Frank Qotyiwe of the Dunoon Taxi Association says taxi drivers have suspended operations in the area.

Qotyiwe claims that criminal elements have crept into the protest action.

There are a lot of perpetrators now involved in the protest. The situation is not really stable. Frank Qotyiwe, Member of the Dunoon Taxi Association

At the same time, the South African Police Service are adamant that the South African National Defence Force deployment is not linked to the protest action in Dunoon.

Instead, authorities claim soldiers are conducting an operation to sniff out drugs and illegal firearms in the area.

At least five Dunoon schools could not re-open as expected on Tuesday and children were seen roaming the streets, reports EWN's Kevin Brandt.

Dunoon ward councillor Lubabalo Makeleni says community leaders will meet with taxi representatives in a community meeting at 6pm.

Many Dunoon residents have not been able to go to work and been have been left frustrated by the protest action.

Community members were not aware. No one knew about the strike. Taxi associations need to apologise. Lubabalo Makeleni, Dunoon ward councillor

Community leader Sinethemba Matomela says the taxi associations will apologise to Dunoon residents for the unplanned protest action which has led to major disruptions.

However, Matomela says the City of Cape Town is to blame for the strike. He says the protest will only end once officials meet with taxi operators to hear their grievances.

We are aware of the inconvenience that they have caused.. But as a community we have a problem with the City of Cape Town who are not willing to come on board. Sinethemba Matomela, Chairperson at Dunoon Street and Area Committee

The protest will end when the city is willing to come and discuss the issues. We believe that the City of Cape Town is responsible for this strike. Sinethemba Matomela, Chairperson at Dunoon Street and Area Committee

Meanwhile, a taxi driver in Cape Town believes that government is deliberately sabotaging the taxi industry.

The government is failing dismally to regulate the taxi industry. They want the taxi industry to collapse so they can takeover. Sizwe, Taxi driver

