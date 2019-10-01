Streaming issues? Report here
Gender commission meets with education department to discuss GBV
[LISTEN] SA's elderly struggling to access basic services

1 October 2019 4:11 PM
by
Tags:
Elderly
Elderly abuse
old
Elderly couple attacked
NOAH says while the rights of older people have been well articulated there are significant barriers to accessing basic services.

South Africa must urgently find a way to put into effective practice the application of laws providing for the rights of the country's older citizens.

That's according to local organisation Neighbourhood Old Age Homes (NOAH).

On Tuesday, International Day of Older Persons, NOAH's Anne Dobson and Jane Mills joined Africa Melane to discuss the challenges facing the elderly in South Africa.

As a country, we're not coping now and we know the number of older persons is going to double by 2050, so we need measures in place to deal with that tsunami of needs that are going to come.

Anne Dobson, Director - Neighbourhood Old Age Homes

Dobson says while the rights of older people have been well-articulated in the 2011 South African Older Persons' Charter, there are significant barriers to accessing basic services.

One of them is access to affordable, safe, reliable transport...we know that our older persons are not able to access basic public transport.

Anne Dobson, Director - Neighbourhood Old Age Homes

You can listen to the full interview below:


1 October 2019 4:11 PM
by
Tags:
Elderly
Elderly abuse
old
Elderly couple attacked

Gender commission meets with education department to discuss GBV
