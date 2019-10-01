[LISTEN] SA's elderly struggling to access basic services
South Africa must urgently find a way to put into effective practice the application of laws providing for the rights of the country's older citizens.
That's according to local organisation Neighbourhood Old Age Homes (NOAH).
On Tuesday, International Day of Older Persons, NOAH's Anne Dobson and Jane Mills joined Africa Melane to discuss the challenges facing the elderly in South Africa.
As a country, we're not coping now and we know the number of older persons is going to double by 2050, so we need measures in place to deal with that tsunami of needs that are going to come.Anne Dobson, Director - Neighbourhood Old Age Homes
Dobson says while the rights of older people have been well-articulated in the 2011 South African Older Persons' Charter, there are significant barriers to accessing basic services.
One of them is access to affordable, safe, reliable transport...we know that our older persons are not able to access basic public transport.Anne Dobson, Director - Neighbourhood Old Age Homes
You can listen to the full interview below:
