Listeners share 90 years of memories of Table Mountain Ariel Cableway

One of the country's leading tourist attractions turns 90 this month and to celebrate Table Mountain Aerial Cableway is offering an exclusive special birthday deal to South Africans.

The nonagenarian is offering ID cardholders a return ticket on the cableway for just R90.

The cableway has been in operation since 4 October 1929.

CapeTalk listener Jenny shared this photo of her first trip on the cableway in the mid-1960s.

I remember it took forever! These days it takes seven minutes. It seemed to sway a bit because of the wind! Jenny, Cape Talk listener

Another listener says she goes on the cablecar every year on her birthday - making use of the attraction's "free birthday special" for South African citizens.

I spend a few hours up on the mountain reflecting on the year that's gone and the year that is to come. Listener

Meanwhile, cableway MD Wahida Parker says visitor numbers have been good so far this year, with July and August being particularly good months.

Good weather played a huge role in that. Towards the end of September we had some phenomenal weather which obviously drove the crowds up to the mountain. Wahida Parker, MD - Table Mountain Aerial Cableway

And Table Mountain has been nominated in the World’s Leading Attraction 2019 award at the World Travel Awards due to take place in Oman next month.

We will know in November whether we have trumped the giant like the Taj Mahal and Disneyworld. Wouldn't that be a phenomenal way to celebrate this 90th! Wahida Parker, MD - Table Mountain Aerial Cableway

Listen to the full interview below: