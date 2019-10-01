Cricket SA casts doubts on whether Newlands will host New Year's Test match

There's a possibility that Newlands Stadium in Cape Town may not be able to host the 2020 New Year's Test over safety concerns.

Cricket South Africa may be forced to move the match to another venue due to ongoing building developments on the grounds, reports Neil Manthorp.

Manthorp, a cricket correspondent at MWP Media, says a gaping construction hole on the premises provides a huge safety risk.

There's a huge hole for three or four levels of underground parking. Neil Manthorp, Cricket correspondent - MWP Media

Cricket South Africa's chief executive said last week that the flagship event may not take place at the iconic venue.

Manthorp says the cricketing body should be taking action to resolve the situation instead of casting doubts about the draw-card event.

