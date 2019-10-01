Cricket SA casts doubts on whether Newlands will host New Year's Test match
There's a possibility that Newlands Stadium in Cape Town may not be able to host the 2020 New Year's Test over safety concerns.
Cricket South Africa may be forced to move the match to another venue due to ongoing building developments on the grounds, reports Neil Manthorp.
Manthorp, a cricket correspondent at MWP Media, says a gaping construction hole on the premises provides a huge safety risk.
There's a huge hole for three or four levels of underground parking.Neil Manthorp, Cricket correspondent - MWP Media
Cricket South Africa's chief executive said last week that the flagship event may not take place at the iconic venue.
Manthorp says the cricketing body should be taking action to resolve the situation instead of casting doubts about the draw-card event.
Listen to the discussion for more details:
More from Sport
Can we help get SA SUP champion to China to defend her title?
Tarryn King won the first-ever SUP gold medal for SA in 2018 and is trying to get back to China to defend her title.Read More
Statistically speaking, Boks should smash Namibia - sports journo
Sports journalist Antoinette Muller says the Springboks need a solid win against Namibia in order to restore confidence.Read More
How will the Boks handle spirited neighbours Namibia?
South Africa and Namibia clash in an 'African Derby' at the Rugby World Cup, with both sides looking to bounce back from opening game losses.Read More
Rugby World Cup finds its gees in the land of Toyota and cherry blossoms
It is the first Rugby World Cup ever to be held in Asia and Japan is turning out to be a great host.Read More
Springboks vs All Blacks: 'I'm going to go for 22-19 to the Boks'
Sports journalist Dylan Rogers on the Springboks' World Cup chances after coach Rassie Erasmus has turned the team around.Read More
PODCAST: Beyond the Touchline goes inside the hearts & minds of the Springboks
EWN Sport goes Beyond the Touchline to find out why rugby is such a compelling game, what motivates the Springboks, and what their most memorable Rugby World Cup moment is.Read More
South Africa v New Zealand – this is war!
SportsTalk Special hosts Buhle Madulini and John Robbie are joined by analyst Robbie Kempson as they tackle the biggest game of the opening weekend at the Rugby World Cup - South Africa vs New Zealand.Read More
Boks have a good chance, adapted to weather in Japan ahead of Saturday kick-off
EWN reporter Michael Pedro previews Springboks vs All Black opening match at Rugby World Cup.Read More
[WATCH] 30 splendid Springbok tries against the old enemy
One more sleep! To whet your appetite, check out this beautiful video of 30 great Springbok tries against the All Blacks.Read More
Beyond the Touchline: Routines and rituals of Springbok players
How do rugby players prepare for a bruising test match? How do they steel themselves for battle on the highest stage? In the 5th episode of Beyond the Touchline we explore pre-game habits of Springbok playersRead More