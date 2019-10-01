[LISTEN] Is Mmusi Maimane victim of DA smear campaign?

It's been a difficult few days for Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane.

Firstly, in terms of his belated disclosure to Parliament that the R4-million Claremont home in which he stays in Cape Town was not, in fact, his own property but rented from Durban businessman Wessel Jacobs.

Then, at the weekend, the Rapport broke the story that in the run-up to the 2016 elections Maimane had used a hired car, paid for by former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.

Sanusha Naidoo of the South African Foreign Policy Initiative says the problem is that so far, much of what we know is speculation.

RELATED: Did DA know about Steinhoff scandal when accepting Jooste vehicle donation?

There's a lot of speculation, it's based on allegations, we haven't seen the evidence. Sanusha Naidoo, Senior researcher - South African Foreign Policy Initiative

Maimane claims to be the victim of a smear campaign from within his party.

He finds himself on the same side of the parapet where he was once on the other side challenging these kinds of irregularities... Sanusha Naidoo, Senior researcher - South African Foreign Policy Initiative

Listen to the full interview below:

