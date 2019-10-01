[LISTEN] Is Mmusi Maimane victim of DA smear campaign?
It's been a difficult few days for Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane.
Firstly, in terms of his belated disclosure to Parliament that the R4-million Claremont home in which he stays in Cape Town was not, in fact, his own property but rented from Durban businessman Wessel Jacobs.
Then, at the weekend, the Rapport broke the story that in the run-up to the 2016 elections Maimane had used a hired car, paid for by former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.
Sanusha Naidoo of the South African Foreign Policy Initiative says the problem is that so far, much of what we know is speculation.
RELATED: Did DA know about Steinhoff scandal when accepting Jooste vehicle donation?
There's a lot of speculation, it's based on allegations, we haven't seen the evidence.Sanusha Naidoo, Senior researcher - South African Foreign Policy Initiative
Maimane claims to be the victim of a smear campaign from within his party.
He finds himself on the same side of the parapet where he was once on the other side challenging these kinds of irregularities...Sanusha Naidoo, Senior researcher - South African Foreign Policy Initiative
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
Listeners share 90 years of memories of Table Mountain Ariel Cableway
Throughout October South African visitors to the cableway can purchase a return ticket for just R90.Read More
[LISTEN] SA's elderly struggling to access basic services
NOAH says while the rights of older people have been well articulated there are significant barriers to accessing basic services.Read More
Meeting planned between taxi operators and Dunoon community leaders
A community leader says the City of Cape Town is to blame for the protest action in Dunoon, which has adversely affected residents.Read More
Afrikaans rap hit 'Dames' objectifies women as sex objects - Melanie Verwoerd
A bit of harmless entertainment or a sad indictment of the acceptability of misogyny in modern music?Read More
'We shouldn't be dying from skin cancer' - protect your skin this summer
Skin cancer is the most common cancer in South Africa, claiming about 700 lives every year.Read More
Teachers take a stand against violence in schools
South African Council for Educators CEO Ella Mokgalane say teachers are being harassed and bullied in schools.Read More
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula releases report on rail safety
The report offers statistics on the number of operational occurrences such as derailment, collisions and level-crossing accidents.Read More
Amcu refers platinum wage dispute to CCMA
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update from the briefing by the union.Read More
Residents start rebuilding as fires still burn in Pomona informal settlement
More than 200 shacks were destroyed by the fire which broke out on Monday evening.Read More
President Ramaphosa launches forum to root out corruption in health sector
The Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum is designed to prevent, detect and prosecute fraud and corruption in the health sector.Read More
More from Politics
Rising sea-levels in Cape Town a 'significant risk' say climate scientists
UCT climate economist Anton Cartwright says evidence and research in 2018 report for the City of Cape Town confirm the changes.Read More
Did DA know about Steinhoff scandal when accepting Jooste vehicle donation?
The party denies having had knowledge of the multi-billion rand fraud being carried out at Steinhoff at the time of the donation.Read More
Reopen inquest into Imam Haron's death - foundation pleads with justice minister
The Imam Haron Foundation wants answers to what happened the day the apartheid icon was killed while in police custody in 1969.Read More
EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender
amaBhungane claims payments by Hendrick Kganyago to EFF leaders were directly related to his fuel supply to the City of Tshwane.Read More
'School-leaving certificate in grade nine will open up new pathways'
Education expert Professor Mary Metcalfe says only 60% of pupils beginning school finish and obtain a national senior certificate.Read More
All I want is to see the contract between Maimane and Jooste - DA's Mike Waters
Party leader Maimane has been accused of staying in a house and driving a rental vehicle sponsored by businessman Markus Jooste.Read More
DA to take legal action if Ramaphosa doesn't explain ANC's R3m thank you letter
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says it's improper for a political party to benefit from the proceeds of what he calls a crime syndicate.Read More
Ramaphosa viewed as being slow and indecisive - political analyst
Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela says the Ramaphosa PR wagon is definitely running out of steam.Read More
'The people have no problem with someone like the passionate Jeremy Vearey'
The process leading to the shortlist hasn’t been transparent, says Eldred De Klerk (Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence).Read More
'Marriage laws need to align with Constitution', says Motsoaledi
Home Affairs minister says the government plans to do away with discrimination in the legislation.Read More