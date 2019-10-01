Nigerians in Cape Town tell their story
Recent xenophobic attacks and pervasive negative stereotypes of African migrants pervade the South African narrative.
Lester Kiewit talks to three Nigerians living in Cape Town - Nigerian Informal Traders Association chair Rapuluchukwu Ofchukwu, a medical researcher at UWC Oladipupo Moyinoluwa David and head of NGO Bold Move Kemi Adebayo.
Ofchukwu has lived in South Africa for twenty years, has a South African wife and four children.
It is a bit awkward to do it but we feel it is necessary for us to tell our own story. Because for some time other people have been telling the story of our people and they don't get it right. The Nigerian community is making a positive impact wherever they are.Rapuluchukwu Ofchukwu, Chair - Nigerian Informal Traders Association
Adebayo finds the latest anti-African immigrant sentiment in South Africa deeply upsetting.
I've been sad and I've been a little bit angry as well that in 2019 we are here again.Kemi Adebayo - Bold Move
But she believes a negative situation can be turned into something positive.
How can we change negative news to change the narrative, how can we educate people in terms of the mindset, the stereotypes?Kemi Adebayo - Bold Move
Oladipupo Moyinoluwa David says many African migrants are contributing in the academic arena.
We need a complete narrative of African migrants, not only those that are on the streets to be used to profile everybody.Oladipupo Moyinoluwa David, Medical researcher - UWC
Nigerians in the Western Cape are well entrenched and integrated in the local community says Ofchukwu.
Listen to the discussion below:
More from Politics
[LISTEN] Is Mmusi Maimane victim of DA smear campaign?
The house, the car and the allegation of an inside smear campaign. Where to now for Mmusi Maimane?Read More
Rising sea-levels in Cape Town a 'significant risk' say climate scientists
UCT climate economist Anton Cartwright says evidence and research in 2018 report for the City of Cape Town confirm the changes.Read More
Did DA know about Steinhoff scandal when accepting Jooste vehicle donation?
The party denies having had knowledge of the multi-billion rand fraud being carried out at Steinhoff at the time of the donation.Read More
Reopen inquest into Imam Haron's death - foundation pleads with justice minister
The Imam Haron Foundation wants answers to what happened the day the apartheid icon was killed while in police custody in 1969.Read More
EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender
amaBhungane claims payments by Hendrick Kganyago to EFF leaders were directly related to his fuel supply to the City of Tshwane.Read More
'School-leaving certificate in grade nine will open up new pathways'
Education expert Professor Mary Metcalfe says only 60% of pupils beginning school finish and obtain a national senior certificate.Read More
All I want is to see the contract between Maimane and Jooste - DA's Mike Waters
Party leader Maimane has been accused of staying in a house and driving a rental vehicle sponsored by businessman Markus Jooste.Read More
DA to take legal action if Ramaphosa doesn't explain ANC's R3m thank you letter
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says it's improper for a political party to benefit from the proceeds of what he calls a crime syndicate.Read More
Ramaphosa viewed as being slow and indecisive - political analyst
Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela says the Ramaphosa PR wagon is definitely running out of steam.Read More
'The people have no problem with someone like the passionate Jeremy Vearey'
The process leading to the shortlist hasn’t been transparent, says Eldred De Klerk (Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence).Read More