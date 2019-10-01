Nigerians in Cape Town tell their story

Recent xenophobic attacks and pervasive negative stereotypes of African migrants pervade the South African narrative.

Lester Kiewit talks to three Nigerians living in Cape Town - Nigerian Informal Traders Association chair Rapuluchukwu Ofchukwu, a medical researcher at UWC Oladipupo Moyinoluwa David and head of NGO Bold Move Kemi Adebayo.

Ofchukwu has lived in South Africa for twenty years, has a South African wife and four children.

It is a bit awkward to do it but we feel it is necessary for us to tell our own story. Because for some time other people have been telling the story of our people and they don't get it right. The Nigerian community is making a positive impact wherever they are. Rapuluchukwu Ofchukwu, Chair - Nigerian Informal Traders Association

Adebayo finds the latest anti-African immigrant sentiment in South Africa deeply upsetting.

I've been sad and I've been a little bit angry as well that in 2019 we are here again. Kemi Adebayo - Bold Move

But she believes a negative situation can be turned into something positive.

How can we change negative news to change the narrative, how can we educate people in terms of the mindset, the stereotypes? Kemi Adebayo - Bold Move

Oladipupo Moyinoluwa David says many African migrants are contributing in the academic arena.

We need a complete narrative of African migrants, not only those that are on the streets to be used to profile everybody. Oladipupo Moyinoluwa David, Medical researcher - UWC

Nigerians in the Western Cape are well entrenched and integrated in the local community says Ofchukwu.

