'While mainland China was celebrating, protests in Hong Kong continued'

2 October 2019 7:33 AM
by
Tags:
China
Chinese President Xi Jinping
70 years anniversary
The University of Johannesburg's Bhaso Ndzendze weighs in on the country's 70-year anniversary under Communist Party rule.

In the shadow of protests in seething Hong Kong, China on Tuesday celebrated 70 years of Communist Party rule.

Chinese troops paraded down the Avenue of Eternal Peace with tanks, high-tech drones and missiles on display as President Xi Jinping and other Communist Party leaders watched from a rostrum overlooking Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

Bongani Bingwa chats to University of Johannesburg Africa-China Studies Centre research director Bhaso Ndzendze about the celebrations.

China has been on an economic trajectory since 1978 and this year they have done a very strong display of their powers and the pageantry and pulled out all the stops.

Bhaso Ndzendze, Africa-China Studies Centre research director - University of Johannesburg

Ndzenze says the more powerful China becomes, the more attention it gets from the rest of the world.

He highlights the contrast between the scenes of glory in Beijing and the scenes of protest in Hong Kong, where one demonstrator was killed.

While mainland China was celebrating, protests in Hong Kong continued.

Bhaso Ndzendze, Africa-China Studies Centre research director - University of Johannesburg

This is also the great paradox of China. In as much as it is old and unified, relatively speaking, there are the people who are opposed to China who have been louder recently.

Bhaso Ndzendze, Africa-China Studies Centre research director - University of Johannesburg

Listen below to the full interview:


This article first appeared on 702 : 'While mainland China was celebrating, protests in Hong Kong continued'


2 October 2019 7:33 AM
by
Tags:
China
Chinese President Xi Jinping
70 years anniversary

nigerian-guests-chat-to-lesterjpeg

Nigerians in Cape Town tell their story

1 October 2019 9:15 PM

Three Nigerians living and working in the city say others tell the story of Nigerian people and they don't get it right.

Read More arrow_forward

20182105 - Mmusi DA

[LISTEN] Is Mmusi Maimane victim of DA smear campaign?

1 October 2019 5:47 PM

The house, the car and the allegation of an inside smear campaign. Where to now for Mmusi Maimane?

Read More arrow_forward

noordhoek-beach-photo-barbara-friedmanjpeg

Rising sea-levels in Cape Town a 'significant risk' say climate scientists

1 October 2019 7:50 AM

UCT climate economist Anton Cartwright says evidence and research in 2018 report for the City of Cape Town confirm the changes.

Read More arrow_forward

mmusi-maimane-jpg

Did DA know about Steinhoff scandal when accepting Jooste vehicle donation?

30 September 2019 4:23 PM

The party denies having had knowledge of the multi-billion rand fraud being carried out at Steinhoff at the time of the donation.

Read More arrow_forward

150927Imam-Abdullah-Haron.jpg

Reopen inquest into Imam Haron's death - foundation pleads with justice minister

30 September 2019 4:06 PM

The Imam Haron Foundation wants answers to what happened the day the apartheid icon was killed while in police custody in 1969.

Read More arrow_forward

190704 MalemaCourt1

EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender

30 September 2019 2:41 PM

amaBhungane claims payments by Hendrick Kganyago to EFF leaders were directly related to his fuel supply to the City of Tshwane.

Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-chairsjpg

'School-leaving certificate in grade nine will open up new pathways'

30 September 2019 9:08 AM

Education expert Professor Mary Metcalfe says only 60% of pupils beginning school finish and obtain a national senior certificate.

Read More arrow_forward

140603MikeWaters.jpg

All I want is to see the contract between Maimane and Jooste - DA's Mike Waters

30 September 2019 9:06 AM

Party leader Maimane has been accused of staying in a house and driving a rental vehicle sponsored by businessman Markus Jooste.

Read More arrow_forward

mmusi-maimane1jpg

DA to take legal action if Ramaphosa doesn't explain ANC's R3m thank you letter

27 September 2019 1:59 PM

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says it's improper for a political party to benefit from the proceeds of what he calls a crime syndicate.

Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-nhijpg

Ramaphosa viewed as being slow and indecisive - political analyst

27 September 2019 1:58 PM

Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela says the Ramaphosa PR wagon is definitely running out of steam.

Read More arrow_forward

