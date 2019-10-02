In the shadow of protests in seething Hong Kong, China on Tuesday celebrated 70 years of Communist Party rule.

Chinese troops paraded down the Avenue of Eternal Peace with tanks, high-tech drones and missiles on display as President Xi Jinping and other Communist Party leaders watched from a rostrum overlooking Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

Bongani Bingwa chats to University of Johannesburg Africa-China Studies Centre research director Bhaso Ndzendze about the celebrations.

China has been on an economic trajectory since 1978 and this year they have done a very strong display of their powers and the pageantry and pulled out all the stops. Bhaso Ndzendze, Africa-China Studies Centre research director - University of Johannesburg

Ndzenze says the more powerful China becomes, the more attention it gets from the rest of the world.

He highlights the contrast between the scenes of glory in Beijing and the scenes of protest in Hong Kong, where one demonstrator was killed.

While mainland China was celebrating, protests in Hong Kong continued. Bhaso Ndzendze, Africa-China Studies Centre research director - University of Johannesburg

This is also the great paradox of China. In as much as it is old and unified, relatively speaking, there are the people who are opposed to China who have been louder recently. Bhaso Ndzendze, Africa-China Studies Centre research director - University of Johannesburg

Listen below to the full interview:

This article first appeared on 702 : 'While mainland China was celebrating, protests in Hong Kong continued'

