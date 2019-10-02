'While mainland China was celebrating, protests in Hong Kong continued'
In the shadow of protests in seething Hong Kong, China on Tuesday celebrated 70 years of Communist Party rule.
Chinese troops paraded down the Avenue of Eternal Peace with tanks, high-tech drones and missiles on display as President Xi Jinping and other Communist Party leaders watched from a rostrum overlooking Beijing's Tiananmen Square.
Bongani Bingwa chats to University of Johannesburg Africa-China Studies Centre research director Bhaso Ndzendze about the celebrations.
China has been on an economic trajectory since 1978 and this year they have done a very strong display of their powers and the pageantry and pulled out all the stops.Bhaso Ndzendze, Africa-China Studies Centre research director - University of Johannesburg
Ndzenze says the more powerful China becomes, the more attention it gets from the rest of the world.
He highlights the contrast between the scenes of glory in Beijing and the scenes of protest in Hong Kong, where one demonstrator was killed.
While mainland China was celebrating, protests in Hong Kong continued.Bhaso Ndzendze, Africa-China Studies Centre research director - University of Johannesburg
This is also the great paradox of China. In as much as it is old and unified, relatively speaking, there are the people who are opposed to China who have been louder recently.Bhaso Ndzendze, Africa-China Studies Centre research director - University of Johannesburg
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'While mainland China was celebrating, protests in Hong Kong continued'
More from Politics
Nigerians in Cape Town tell their story
Three Nigerians living and working in the city say others tell the story of Nigerian people and they don't get it right.Read More
[LISTEN] Is Mmusi Maimane victim of DA smear campaign?
The house, the car and the allegation of an inside smear campaign. Where to now for Mmusi Maimane?Read More
Rising sea-levels in Cape Town a 'significant risk' say climate scientists
UCT climate economist Anton Cartwright says evidence and research in 2018 report for the City of Cape Town confirm the changes.Read More
Did DA know about Steinhoff scandal when accepting Jooste vehicle donation?
The party denies having had knowledge of the multi-billion rand fraud being carried out at Steinhoff at the time of the donation.Read More
Reopen inquest into Imam Haron's death - foundation pleads with justice minister
The Imam Haron Foundation wants answers to what happened the day the apartheid icon was killed while in police custody in 1969.Read More
EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender
amaBhungane claims payments by Hendrick Kganyago to EFF leaders were directly related to his fuel supply to the City of Tshwane.Read More
'School-leaving certificate in grade nine will open up new pathways'
Education expert Professor Mary Metcalfe says only 60% of pupils beginning school finish and obtain a national senior certificate.Read More
All I want is to see the contract between Maimane and Jooste - DA's Mike Waters
Party leader Maimane has been accused of staying in a house and driving a rental vehicle sponsored by businessman Markus Jooste.Read More
DA to take legal action if Ramaphosa doesn't explain ANC's R3m thank you letter
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says it's improper for a political party to benefit from the proceeds of what he calls a crime syndicate.Read More
Ramaphosa viewed as being slow and indecisive - political analyst
Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela says the Ramaphosa PR wagon is definitely running out of steam.Read More
More from World
South Africans by nature not xenophobic, special envoys tell West African states
Special envoys have presented President Cyril Ramaphosa with a preliminary report on mission following xenophobic attacks.Read More
Cape Town water saving invention goes global
The Count Dropula which records water usage and sends the results to the user's app was recently featured on CNN.Read More
Meet Jess Dewhurst, the Capetonian who led the royal visit at her NGO in Nyanga
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the first stop of their Africa tour in Nyanga, Cape Town to learn more about the Justice Desk.Read More
Collapse of travel giant Thomas Cook will lead to job losses in SA - reports
British global travel group Thomas Cook has fallen, leaving thousands of tourists stranded. Here's how South Africa is affected.Read More
[LISTEN] The royal visit according to Coconut Kelz!
The Queen of Caucasity Coconut Kelz shares her thoughts on Prince Harry and his 'sgebenga' wife as they tour South Africa.Read More
Climate change: Searching for a balanced view
The Conversation Australia and NZ, Misha Ketchell and The Daily Maverick's Ivo Vegter in a measured and insightful discussion.Read More
US green card seeker? The EB-5 investor visa is about to cost a whole lot more
South Africans who want to gain a green card via the EB-5 investor green card programme must brace themselves for a price hike.Read More
What options are left for Trump over Saudi oil attacks?
Wits University's John Stremlau considers the options available to US President Donald Trump.Read More
Ndlovu Youth Choir bows out graciously, as US singer Kodi Lee crowned AGT winner
The SA choir that has won the hearts of Mzansi is excited about what lies ahead and says 'this is only the beginning'.Read More
Not gonna make it to the Rugby World Cup? Take a vicarious trip around Japan
Journalist and writer Erns Grundling talks about his new tv series where he took on the Kumano Kudo.Read More