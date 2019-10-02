Mmusi Maimane needs to come out and talk about allegations - political analyst

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane is facing increasing pressure and challenges to his leadership from within his own party.

The DA's federal executive is seeking answers in relation to his R4-million Claremont house and a white Fortuner which is said to have been sponsored by disgraced former Steinhoff chief Markus Jooste.

Sanusha Naidoo of the South African Foreign Policy Initiative says the factionalism that is at play in the DA is almost a mirror image of the factionalism in the ruling ANC.

'The seed of the DA's recovery has been planted by a white man in the Western Cape.' Alan Winde should be the new leader of the DA.

The problem here is why do you want to have another crisis within the DA following the Patricia de Lille crisis? Sanusha Naidoo, Senior Researcher - South African Foreign Policy Initiative

I think there are too many tales in this party. I think what you have is an old guard that doesn't feel necessarily very comfortable within the party right now. Sanusha Naidoo, Senior Researcher - South African Foreign Policy Initiative

Naidoo describes what is happening within the DA as an ideological split.

We shouldn't look at this in a uni-dimensional manner and think that it is just about Mr Maimane. Perhaps it is about the person who sits next to Mr Maimane and has a very powerful position next to him and that is James Selfe. Sanusha Naidoo, Senior Researcher - South African Foreign Policy Initiative

Naidoo emphasises that Maimane's silence is not helping him.

He needs to come out and talk about this the same ways he put Mr Ramaphosa on the block. He is on that side where Mr Ramaphosa sat. Sanusha Naidoo, Senior Researcher - South African Foreign Policy Initiative

