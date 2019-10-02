Mmusi Maimane needs to come out and talk about allegations - political analyst

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 10:45
CEO's paying it forward - Kirsten Goss
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kirsten Goss - CEO at Kirsten Goss London
Today at 11:05
Is Planet 9 a primordial black hole?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Daniel Cunnama - Science Engagement Astronomer at the South African Astronomical Observatory
Today at 11:32
Theatre: Your Perfect Life
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Faeron Wheeler
Today at 11:45
Chantell Ilbury on what makes for a good strategist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Tomorrow at 10:33
Yellow and Confused - a new book from Ming-Cheau Lin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ming-Cheau Lin - author at Just Add Rice (book)
Tomorrow at 11:32
International study on Obsessive Compulsive Disorder underway
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Christine Lochner - co-director of the MRC unit on Anxiety and Stress Disorders at the university’s Department of Psychiatry at Stellenbosch University
Brett Anderson responds to #ImStaying
Homecoming Revolution on #IamStaying
#702Openline
Barbs Wire
Birthday Guest
The World View - The World View - Harry & Meghan take action
Nigeria to Demand Compensation for Xenophobic Violence
What’s Viral - I don't wanna go to school
The Africa Report
Birthday Guest
The World View - Harry & Meghan Take Action
Kfm and LottoStar raised R625,500 for #WEARENOTNEXT
Research has shown that dementia is the biggest mental health crisis of our time
Winde as DA Leader with " Whiter"/Brighter Prospects for the Party
The Political Desk
Cape Wheel: Waterfront Businesses
Cape Wheel
Travel Feature: Comparing the Indian Ocean Islands of Reunion, Mauritius and the Seychelles
How do I know, I have Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)?
From the Continent: East Africa's fashion statement
Up Next: The Xolani Gwala Show
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
South Africans by nature not xenophobic, special envoys tell West African states Special envoys have presented President Cyril Ramaphosa with a preliminary report on mission following xenophobic attacks. 30 September 2019 1:54 PM
Cape Town water saving invention goes global The Count Dropula which records water usage and sends the results to the user's app was recently featured on CNN. 25 September 2019 1:28 PM
Meet Jess Dewhurst, the Capetonian who led the royal visit at her NGO in Nyanga Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the first stop of their Africa tour in Nyanga, Cape Town to learn more about the Justice Desk. 24 September 2019 11:49 AM
View all World
Cricket SA casts doubts on whether Newlands will host New Year's Test match The fate of the Test match between the Proteas and England is uncertain. Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp explains. 1 October 2019 4:58 PM
Can we help get SA SUP champion to China to defend her title? Tarryn King won the first-ever SUP gold medal for SA in 2018 and is trying to get back to China to defend her title. 30 September 2019 5:43 PM
Statistically speaking, Boks should smash Namibia - sports journo Sports journalist Antoinette Muller says the Springboks need a solid win against Namibia in order to restore confidence. 28 September 2019 8:55 AM
View all Sport
Mmusi Maimane needs to come out and talk about allegations - political analyst Serusha Naidoo on the challenges DA leader faces within his own party as questions mount over sponsored car and Claremont home. 2 October 2019 8:15 AM
'While mainland China was celebrating, protests in Hong Kong continued' The University of Johannesburg's Bhaso Ndzendze weighs in on the country's 70-year anniversary under Communist Party rule. 2 October 2019 7:33 AM
Nigerians in Cape Town tell their story Three Nigerians living and working in the city say others tell the story of Nigerian people and they don't get it right. 1 October 2019 9:15 PM
View all Politics
'I’m deeply worried we pretend we don’t know what’s wrong with the economy' "We pretend as if we don’t know what needs to be done," says Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services... 1 October 2019 9:42 AM
'TVET is dysfunctional. Finishing school at end of grade 9 doesn’t make sense' Govt wants to formalise grade 9 as an exit point of schooling. John Maytham interviews Joanne Hardman (UCT School of Education). 27 September 2019 3:36 PM
'The people have no problem with someone like the passionate Jeremy Vearey' The process leading to the shortlist hasn’t been transparent, says Eldred De Klerk (Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence). 27 September 2019 9:09 AM
View all Opinion
It’s CapeTalk’s 22nd birthday! Join us - we’re celebrating at the Cape Wheel Hiep, hiep! Hoera! Nog ‘n piep! Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto comes to you from INSIDE the Cape Wheel at the V&A Waterfront. 2 October 2019 9:39 AM
Buhari state visit 'opportunity to re-set relations between SA and Nigeria' Daily Maverick's Peter Fabricius on what to expect from long-scheduled visit which happens to follow xenophobic violence in SA. 2 October 2019 9:05 AM
'You need to see a GP if you suffer any memory or cognitive loss at any age' Dementia SA founder and executive director Karen Borochowitz looks at the difference between dementia and Alzheimer's disease. 2 October 2019 8:12 AM
View all Local
It’s CapeTalk’s 22nd birthday! Join us - we’re celebrating at the Cape Wheel Hiep, hiep! Hoera! Nog ‘n piep! Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto comes to you from INSIDE the Cape Wheel at the V&A Waterfront. 2 October 2019 9:39 AM
'We shouldn't be dying from skin cancer' - protect your skin this summer Skin cancer is the most common cancer in South Africa, claiming about 700 lives every year. 1 October 2019 2:51 PM
Money and love inspire me to get up at 3am every morning - Leanne Manas Bruce Whitfield interviews Morning Live anchor Leanne Manas about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 1 October 2019 1:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
How Christo Wiese became the richest in SA, and how it all came crashing down The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews TJ Strydom, author of “Christo Wiese - Risk And Riches”. 1 October 2019 3:28 PM
Amcu refers platinum wage dispute to CCMA Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update from the briefing by the union. 1 October 2019 1:39 PM
Money and love inspire me to get up at 3am every morning - Leanne Manas Bruce Whitfield interviews Morning Live anchor Leanne Manas about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 1 October 2019 1:16 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Mmusi Maimane needs to come out and talk about allegations - political analyst

2 October 2019 8:15 AM
by
Tags:
DA leader Mmusi Maimane
Mmusi Maimane
DA
markus jooste
#mmusimaimane
Serusha Naidoo on the challenges DA leader faces within his own party as questions mount over sponsored car and Claremont home.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane is facing increasing pressure and challenges to his leadership from within his own party.

The DA's federal executive is seeking answers in relation to his R4-million Claremont house and a white Fortuner which is said to have been sponsored by disgraced former Steinhoff chief Markus Jooste.

Sanusha Naidoo of the South African Foreign Policy Initiative says the factionalism that is at play in the DA is almost a mirror image of the factionalism in the ruling ANC.

RELATED: Did DA know about Steinhoff scandal when accepting Jooste vehicle donation?

The problem here is why do you want to have another crisis within the DA following the Patricia de Lille crisis?

Sanusha Naidoo, Senior Researcher - South African Foreign Policy Initiative

I think there are too many tales in this party. I think what you have is an old guard that doesn't feel necessarily very comfortable within the party right now.

Sanusha Naidoo, Senior Researcher - South African Foreign Policy Initiative

Naidoo describes what is happening within the DA as an ideological split.

We shouldn't look at this in a uni-dimensional manner and think that it is just about Mr Maimane. Perhaps it is about the person who sits next to Mr Maimane and has a very powerful position next to him and that is James Selfe.

Sanusha Naidoo, Senior Researcher - South African Foreign Policy Initiative

Naidoo emphasises that Maimane's silence is not helping him.

He needs to come out and talk about this the same ways he put Mr Ramaphosa on the block. He is on that side where Mr Ramaphosa sat.

Sanusha Naidoo, Senior Researcher - South African Foreign Policy Initiative

Listen to the full interview below:


2 October 2019 8:15 AM
by
Tags:
DA leader Mmusi Maimane
Mmusi Maimane
DA
markus jooste
#mmusimaimane

More from Politics

180903jinpinggif

'While mainland China was celebrating, protests in Hong Kong continued'

2 October 2019 7:33 AM

The University of Johannesburg's Bhaso Ndzendze weighs in on the country's 70-year anniversary under Communist Party rule.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nigerian-guests-chat-to-lesterjpeg

Nigerians in Cape Town tell their story

1 October 2019 9:15 PM

Three Nigerians living and working in the city say others tell the story of Nigerian people and they don't get it right.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20182105 - Mmusi DA

[LISTEN] Is Mmusi Maimane victim of DA smear campaign?

1 October 2019 5:47 PM

The house, the car and the allegation of an inside smear campaign. Where to now for Mmusi Maimane?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

noordhoek-beach-photo-barbara-friedmanjpeg

Rising sea-levels in Cape Town a 'significant risk' say climate scientists

1 October 2019 7:50 AM

UCT climate economist Anton Cartwright says evidence and research in 2018 report for the City of Cape Town confirm the changes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mmusi-maimane-jpg

Did DA know about Steinhoff scandal when accepting Jooste vehicle donation?

30 September 2019 4:23 PM

The party denies having had knowledge of the multi-billion rand fraud being carried out at Steinhoff at the time of the donation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150927Imam-Abdullah-Haron.jpg

Reopen inquest into Imam Haron's death - foundation pleads with justice minister

30 September 2019 4:06 PM

The Imam Haron Foundation wants answers to what happened the day the apartheid icon was killed while in police custody in 1969.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190704 MalemaCourt1

EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender

30 September 2019 2:41 PM

amaBhungane claims payments by Hendrick Kganyago to EFF leaders were directly related to his fuel supply to the City of Tshwane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-chairsjpg

'School-leaving certificate in grade nine will open up new pathways'

30 September 2019 9:08 AM

Education expert Professor Mary Metcalfe says only 60% of pupils beginning school finish and obtain a national senior certificate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140603MikeWaters.jpg

All I want is to see the contract between Maimane and Jooste - DA's Mike Waters

30 September 2019 9:06 AM

Party leader Maimane has been accused of staying in a house and driving a rental vehicle sponsored by businessman Markus Jooste.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mmusi-maimane1jpg

DA to take legal action if Ramaphosa doesn't explain ANC's R3m thank you letter

27 September 2019 1:59 PM

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says it's improper for a political party to benefit from the proceeds of what he calls a crime syndicate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'I’m deeply worried we pretend we don’t know what’s wrong with the economy'

Business Opinion

JP Smith says 5 people arrested in Dunoon protests, more to follow

Local

How Christo Wiese became the richest in SA, and how it all came crashing down

Business

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Absa L’Atelier Gerard Sekoto Award
The Movies: Abominable
UK Report with Gavin Grey UK Correspondent at EWN
Xanthea Limberg on Will City of CT keep fixed charges on water
What is the status of desalination plants and alternative water sources in Cape Town? part 2
City of Cape Town opens newly drafted traffic bylaws for public comment
Gender commission meets with education department to discuss GBV
Gender commission meets with education department to discuss GBV
Mayor Masina visits Pomona informal settlement after fires ravage hundreds of shacks
Minister Mbalula announces state of railway safety

EWN Highlights

CT firefighters asked to leave stations after refusing to work overtime

2 October 2019 10:11 AM

More work still to be done on SA’s railway safety, says RSR chair

2 October 2019 9:51 AM

Prince Harry sues UK tabloid for slandering Duchess of Sussex Meghan

2 October 2019 8:04 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA