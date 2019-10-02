'You need to see a GP if you suffer any memory or cognitive loss at any age'
October is mental health awareness month and research has shown that dementia is the biggest mental health crisis of our time.
According to Alzheimer's South Africa, at least 44.4 million people live with dementia worldwide and the number will increase to an estimated 75.6 million in 2030, and 135.5 million in 2050.
Dementia SA founder and executive director Karen Borochowitz joins Bongani Bingwa to discuss mental health awareness.
Alzheimer's disease is one of the types of dementia and dementia is the umbrella term used for memory problems.Karen Borochowitz, Founder and executive director - Dementia SA
She says if a person suffers any memory loss or cognitive impairment at any age, they need to go and have that checked by a doctor.
There are a number of medical conditions that can mimic what would appear to be dementia or Alzheimer's disease, therefore diagnosis in order to eliminate a number of a medical conditions is absolutely essential.Karen Borochowitz, Founder and executive director - Dementia SA
Dementia is the third most feared disease in the United States. It is essential to see a doctor if you experience any memory or cognitive problem at any age.Karen Borochowitz, Founder and executive director - Dementia SA
Listen below to the full conversation:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'You need to see a GP if you suffer any memory or cognitive loss at any age'
