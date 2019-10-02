Buhari state visit 'opportunity to re-set relations between SA and Nigeria'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:40
The growing trend of #IamStaying
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jarette Petzer
Today at 09:50
Homecoming Revolution on #IamStaying
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Angel Jones - CEO of the Homes Coming Revolution - CEO of the Homecoming Revolution
Today at 10:08
Hong Kong protests turn more violent on China's 70th anniversary
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Webb - Corporate and economic governance activist and former investment banker
Today at 10:33
Can private estate security checkpoints insist on scanning your driver's licence?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Howard Dembovsky - National Chairman at Justice Project South Africa
Leonie Mangold - Visitor Management Specialist at Powell Tronics
Today at 10:45
CEO's paying it forward - Kirsten Goss
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kirsten Goss - CEO at Kirsten Goss London
Today at 11:05
Is Planet 9 a primordial black hole?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Daniel Cunnama - Science Engagement Astronomer at the South African Astronomical Observatory
Today at 11:32
Theatre: Your Perfect Life
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Faeron Wheeler
Today at 11:45
Chantell Ilbury on what makes for a good strategist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Tomorrow at 10:33
Yellow and Confused - a new book from Ming-Cheau Lin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ming-Cheau Lin - author at Just Add Rice (book)
Tomorrow at 11:32
International study on Obsessive Compulsive Disorder underway
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Christine Lochner - co-director of the MRC unit on Anxiety and Stress Disorders at the university’s Department of Psychiatry at Stellenbosch University
Birthday Guest
The World View
Nigeria to Demand Compensation for Xenophobic Violence
What’s Viral - I don't wanna go to school
The Africa Report
Birthday Guest
The World View - Harry & Meghan Take Action
Kfm and LottoStar raised R625,500 for #WEARENOTNEXT
Research has shown that dementia is the biggest mental health crisis of our time
Winde as DA Leader with " Whiter"/Brighter Prospects for the Party
The Political Desk
Cape Wheel: Waterfront Businesses
Cape Wheel
Travel Feature: Comparing the Indian Ocean Islands of Reunion, Mauritius and the Seychelles
How do I know, I have Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)?
From the Continent: East Africa's fashion statement
Philippi Horticultural Area Campaign to prevent development of the area
Al Shabaab attacks in Somalia target US and European forces
Make a difference in the lives of kids by riding or spinning your bike
World Teacher's Day
Latest World
South Africans by nature not xenophobic, special envoys tell West African states Special envoys have presented President Cyril Ramaphosa with a preliminary report on mission following xenophobic attacks. 30 September 2019 1:54 PM
Cape Town water saving invention goes global The Count Dropula which records water usage and sends the results to the user's app was recently featured on CNN. 25 September 2019 1:28 PM
Meet Jess Dewhurst, the Capetonian who led the royal visit at her NGO in Nyanga Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the first stop of their Africa tour in Nyanga, Cape Town to learn more about the Justice Desk. 24 September 2019 11:49 AM
View all World
Cricket SA casts doubts on whether Newlands will host New Year's Test match The fate of the Test match between the Proteas and England is uncertain. Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp explains. 1 October 2019 4:58 PM
Can we help get SA SUP champion to China to defend her title? Tarryn King won the first-ever SUP gold medal for SA in 2018 and is trying to get back to China to defend her title. 30 September 2019 5:43 PM
Statistically speaking, Boks should smash Namibia - sports journo Sports journalist Antoinette Muller says the Springboks need a solid win against Namibia in order to restore confidence. 28 September 2019 8:55 AM
View all Sport
Mmusi Maimane needs to come out and talk about allegations - political analyst Serusha Naidoo on the challenges DA leader faces within his own party as questions mount over sponsored car and Claremont home. 2 October 2019 8:15 AM
'While mainland China was celebrating, protests in Hong Kong continued' The University of Johannesburg's Bhaso Ndzendze weighs in on the country's 70-year anniversary under Communist Party rule. 2 October 2019 7:33 AM
Nigerians in Cape Town tell their story Three Nigerians living and working in the city say others tell the story of Nigerian people and they don't get it right. 1 October 2019 9:15 PM
View all Politics
'I’m deeply worried we pretend we don’t know what’s wrong with the economy' "We pretend as if we don’t know what needs to be done," says Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services... 1 October 2019 9:42 AM
'TVET is dysfunctional. Finishing school at end of grade 9 doesn’t make sense' Govt wants to formalise grade 9 as an exit point of schooling. John Maytham interviews Joanne Hardman (UCT School of Education). 27 September 2019 3:36 PM
'The people have no problem with someone like the passionate Jeremy Vearey' The process leading to the shortlist hasn’t been transparent, says Eldred De Klerk (Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence). 27 September 2019 9:09 AM
View all Opinion
'You need to see a GP if you suffer any memory or cognitive loss at any age' Dementia SA founder and executive director Karen Borochowitz looks at the difference between dementia and Alzheimer's disease. 2 October 2019 8:12 AM
[LISTEN] Is Mmusi Maimane victim of DA smear campaign? The house, the car and the allegation of an inside smear campaign. Where to now for Mmusi Maimane? 1 October 2019 5:47 PM
Listeners share 90 years of memories of Table Mountain Ariel Cableway Throughout October South African visitors to the cableway can purchase a return ticket for just R90. 1 October 2019 5:22 PM
View all Local
'We shouldn't be dying from skin cancer' - protect your skin this summer Skin cancer is the most common cancer in South Africa, claiming about 700 lives every year. 1 October 2019 2:51 PM
Money and love inspire me to get up at 3am every morning - Leanne Manas Bruce Whitfield interviews Morning Live anchor Leanne Manas about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 1 October 2019 1:16 PM
Tokyo and Dubai are the places to visit for travellers in 2020 There's a lot to be excited about in terms of travel trends and ideas for next year. Getaway Magazine has the scoop. 1 October 2019 12:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
How Christo Wiese became the richest in SA, and how it all came crashing down The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews TJ Strydom, author of “Christo Wiese - Risk And Riches”. 1 October 2019 3:28 PM
Amcu refers platinum wage dispute to CCMA Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update from the briefing by the union. 1 October 2019 1:39 PM
Money and love inspire me to get up at 3am every morning - Leanne Manas Bruce Whitfield interviews Morning Live anchor Leanne Manas about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 1 October 2019 1:16 PM
View all Business
Buhari state visit 'opportunity to re-set relations between SA and Nigeria'

2 October 2019 9:05 AM
by
Tags:
Nigeria
Xenophobia
Looting
Muhamadu Buhari
Daily Maverick's Peter Fabricius on what to expect from long-scheduled visit which happens to follow xenophobic violence in SA.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to host his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari on a state visit on Thursday.

Buhari's visit was scheduled before the recent xenophobic violence in South Africa and comes after Ramaphosa dispatched special envoys to deliver messages of solidarity to a number of West African states.

The Daily Maverick is reporting that Buhari is likely to demand reparations for Nigerians who lost property during the attacks.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Daily Maverick foreign affairs journalist Peter Fabricius about what to expect from the state visit.

RELATED: Nigerians in Cape Town tell their story

The relations between Nigeria and South Africa are quite important both for each other and for the continent as a whole.

Peter Fabricius, Foreign affairs journalist - Daily Maverick

I don't think the Nigerians were the primary victims of the attacks but their properties and businesses were attacked and there was retaliation in Nigeria.

Peter Fabricius, Foreign affairs journalist - Daily Maverick

One hopes this will be an opportunity to sort this out and I think both countries are eager to do that.

Peter Fabricius, Foreign affairs journalist - Daily Maverick

For more on relations between South Africa and Nigeria, listen here:


2 October 2019 9:05 AM
by
Tags:
Nigeria
Xenophobia
Looting
Muhamadu Buhari

More from World

180903jinpinggif

'While mainland China was celebrating, protests in Hong Kong continued'

2 October 2019 7:33 AM

The University of Johannesburg's Bhaso Ndzendze weighs in on the country's 70-year anniversary under Communist Party rule.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190912-nigeria-xenophobiajpg

South Africans by nature not xenophobic, special envoys tell West African states

30 September 2019 1:54 PM

Special envoys have presented President Cyril Ramaphosa with a preliminary report on mission following xenophobic attacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

smart-water-meter-challengejpg

Cape Town water saving invention goes global

25 September 2019 1:28 PM

The Count Dropula which records water usage and sends the results to the user's app was recently featured on CNN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jess-dewhurst-justic-desk-royal-couplejpg

Meet Jess Dewhurst, the Capetonian who led the royal visit at her NGO in Nyanga

24 September 2019 11:49 AM

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the first stop of their Africa tour in Nyanga, Cape Town to learn more about the Justice Desk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

airport luggage.jpg

Collapse of travel giant Thomas Cook will lead to job losses in SA - reports

24 September 2019 10:30 AM

British global travel group Thomas Cook has fallen, leaving thousands of tourists stranded. Here's how South Africa is affected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coconut-kelzjpg

[LISTEN] The royal visit according to Coconut Kelz!

23 September 2019 6:52 PM

The Queen of Caucasity Coconut Kelz shares her thoughts on Prince Harry and his 'sgebenga' wife as they tour South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

climate-change-droughtjpeg

Climate change: Searching for a balanced view

23 September 2019 12:35 PM

The Conversation Australia and NZ, Misha Ketchell and The Daily Maverick's Ivo Vegter in a measured and insightful discussion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

d230fca2-812e-4331-b0df-72c6e9842163.jpg

US green card seeker? The EB-5 investor visa is about to cost a whole lot more

20 September 2019 12:43 PM

South Africans who want to gain a green card via the EB-5 investor green card programme must brace themselves for a price hike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190916-aramco-oil-fieldjpg

What options are left for Trump over Saudi oil attacks?

19 September 2019 6:07 PM

Wits University's John Stremlau considers the options available to US President Donald Trump.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190919ndlovu2jpg

Ndlovu Youth Choir bows out graciously, as US singer Kodi Lee crowned AGT winner

19 September 2019 7:39 AM

The SA choir that has won the hearts of Mzansi is excited about what lies ahead and says 'this is only the beginning'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

mental health.jpg

'You need to see a GP if you suffer any memory or cognitive loss at any age'

2 October 2019 8:12 AM

Dementia SA founder and executive director Karen Borochowitz looks at the difference between dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20182105 - Mmusi DA

[LISTEN] Is Mmusi Maimane victim of DA smear campaign?

1 October 2019 5:47 PM

The house, the car and the allegation of an inside smear campaign. Where to now for Mmusi Maimane?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tablecarjpg

Listeners share 90 years of memories of Table Mountain Ariel Cableway

1 October 2019 5:22 PM

Throughout October South African visitors to the cableway can purchase a return ticket for just R90.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

old people

[LISTEN] SA's elderly struggling to access basic services

1 October 2019 4:11 PM

NOAH says while the rights of older people have been well articulated there are significant barriers to accessing basic services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171108-taxi-strike2edjpg

Meeting planned between taxi operators and Dunoon community leaders

1 October 2019 4:08 PM

A community leader says the City of Cape Town is to blame for the protest action in Dunoon, which has adversely affected residents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

biggiejpg

Afrikaans rap hit 'Dames' objectifies women as sex objects - Melanie Verwoerd

1 October 2019 3:29 PM

A bit of harmless entertainment or a sad indictment of the acceptability of misogyny in modern music?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Skin disease

'We shouldn't be dying from skin cancer' - protect your skin this summer

1 October 2019 2:51 PM

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in South Africa, claiming about 700 lives every year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World Teachers day

Teachers take a stand against violence in schools

1 October 2019 2:27 PM

South African Council for Educators CEO Ella Mokgalane say teachers are being harassed and bullied in schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rail-safety-regulatorjpg

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula releases report on rail safety

1 October 2019 2:22 PM

The report offers statistics on the number of operational occurrences such as derailment, collisions and level-crossing accidents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mathunjwajpg

Amcu refers platinum wage dispute to CCMA

1 October 2019 1:39 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update from the briefing by the union.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I’m deeply worried we pretend we don’t know what’s wrong with the economy'

Business Opinion

JP Smith says 5 people arrested in Dunoon protests, more to follow

Local

How Christo Wiese became the richest in SA, and how it all came crashing down

Business

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Absa L’Atelier Gerard Sekoto Award
The Movies: Abominable
UK Report with Gavin Grey UK Correspondent at EWN
Xanthea Limberg on Will City of CT keep fixed charges on water
What is the status of desalination plants and alternative water sources in Cape Town? part 2
City of Cape Town opens newly drafted traffic bylaws for public comment
Gender commission meets with education department to discuss GBV
Gender commission meets with education department to discuss GBV
Mayor Masina visits Pomona informal settlement after fires ravage hundreds of shacks
Minister Mbalula announces state of railway safety

WATCH LIVE: Zondo inquiry on Moyane's application, secret witness to testify

2 October 2019 9:25 AM

Prince Harry sues British tabloid for slandering Meghan

2 October 2019 8:04 AM

Fourth accused in Amy'Leigh De Jager’s kidnapping due in court this morning

2 October 2019 7:30 AM

