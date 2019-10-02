Buhari state visit 'opportunity to re-set relations between SA and Nigeria'
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to host his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari on a state visit on Thursday.
Buhari's visit was scheduled before the recent xenophobic violence in South Africa and comes after Ramaphosa dispatched special envoys to deliver messages of solidarity to a number of West African states.
The Daily Maverick is reporting that Buhari is likely to demand reparations for Nigerians who lost property during the attacks.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Daily Maverick foreign affairs journalist Peter Fabricius about what to expect from the state visit.
The relations between Nigeria and South Africa are quite important both for each other and for the continent as a whole.Peter Fabricius, Foreign affairs journalist - Daily Maverick
I don't think the Nigerians were the primary victims of the attacks but their properties and businesses were attacked and there was retaliation in Nigeria.Peter Fabricius, Foreign affairs journalist - Daily Maverick
One hopes this will be an opportunity to sort this out and I think both countries are eager to do that.Peter Fabricius, Foreign affairs journalist - Daily Maverick
For more on relations between South Africa and Nigeria, listen here:
