It’s CapeTalk’s 22nd birthday! Join us - we’re celebrating at the Cape Wheel
It’s CapeTalk’s 22nd birthday!
Today (Wednesday, 2 October) – after a great first month on air – Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto comes to you from inside the 40-metre-tall Cape Wheel at the V&A Waterfront.
Did you know?
-
Cape Wheel is as tall as seven giraffes stacked on top of each other.
-
It does about 250 000 rides per year.
-
Cape Wheel operates in any weather – even on the windiest days (EEK!)
-
Technicians do safety checks every day of the year.
-
Cape Wheel has a popular wedding proposal package (it’s also an anniversary hub)
-
A cabin takes up to eight people weighing a maximum of 600 kilograms.
-
The VIP booth takes four people (it has leather seats, a glass-bottom floor, complimentary drinks, etc.)
-
Cape Wheel celebrates it’s 10th anniversary next year.
Moloto interviewed Talitha Green (General Manager at the Cape Wheel), who spoke with pride about the iconic tourist attraction.
Talitha, welcome to your workplace!Refilwe Moloto
Listen to Green gush about the Cape Wheel in the audio below.
Moloto also interviewed celebrities and other interesting people from inside the wheel.
Moloto chats to three V&A Waterfront shop owners in the audio below (Cool-tabs accessories; Vestibull Vellies; Fay's Miniature World).
She also chatted with musician Vicky Sampson...
... and the "wonderful and famed" Loukmaan Adams (brother of Emo).
Want to see more pictures? We'll be tweeting from the Cape Wheel. Click here and follow us.
More from Lifestyle
'We shouldn't be dying from skin cancer' - protect your skin this summer
Skin cancer is the most common cancer in South Africa, claiming about 700 lives every year.Read More
Money and love inspire me to get up at 3am every morning - Leanne Manas
Bruce Whitfield interviews Morning Live anchor Leanne Manas about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
Tokyo and Dubai are the places to visit for travellers in 2020
There's a lot to be excited about in terms of travel trends and ideas for next year. Getaway Magazine has the scoop.Read More
How to get the best out of vitamins and supplements
A holistic medical doctor says that, when used correctly, supplements have the power to increase your energy and boost your mood.Read More
Why Kruger International is buying Standard Bank
Kruger International Asset and Wealth Management's Charl Bester shares his stock picks of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Young climate activist Ayakha Melithafa takes complaint to United Nations
Sixteen teenagers from across the globe presented a groundbreaking 100-page legal complaint to the UN.Read More
Are you the family ATM? Tips on how to manage lending to your loved ones
Gerald Mwandiambira CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth provides useful advice on managing family financial requests.Read More
Six tips to help you choose the right medical aid plan
Financial advisor Shaheed Peters explains what factors to take into account when selecting a plan to suit you and your family.Read More
Cats actually do form bonds with humans, study finds
They may not always show it, but a new study reports that cats really do bond with people.Read More
[WATCH] John Cena breaks it down to Sho Madjozi's hit single
American wrestling star John Cena was busting some moves to the viral song named after him on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.Read More
More from Local
Buhari state visit 'opportunity to re-set relations between SA and Nigeria'
Daily Maverick's Peter Fabricius on what to expect from long-scheduled visit which happens to follow xenophobic violence in SA.Read More
'You need to see a GP if you suffer any memory or cognitive loss at any age'
Dementia SA founder and executive director Karen Borochowitz looks at the difference between dementia and Alzheimer's disease.Read More
[LISTEN] Is Mmusi Maimane victim of DA smear campaign?
The house, the car and the allegation of an inside smear campaign. Where to now for Mmusi Maimane?Read More
Listeners share 90 years of memories of Table Mountain Ariel Cableway
Throughout October South African visitors to the cableway can purchase a return ticket for just R90.Read More
[LISTEN] SA's elderly struggling to access basic services
NOAH says while the rights of older people have been well articulated there are significant barriers to accessing basic services.Read More
Meeting planned between taxi operators and Dunoon community leaders
A community leader says the City of Cape Town is to blame for the protest action in Dunoon, which has adversely affected residents.Read More
Afrikaans rap hit 'Dames' objectifies women as sex objects - Melanie Verwoerd
A bit of harmless entertainment or a sad indictment of the acceptability of misogyny in modern music?Read More
'We shouldn't be dying from skin cancer' - protect your skin this summer
Skin cancer is the most common cancer in South Africa, claiming about 700 lives every year.Read More
Teachers take a stand against violence in schools
South African Council for Educators CEO Ella Mokgalane say teachers are being harassed and bullied in schools.Read More
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula releases report on rail safety
The report offers statistics on the number of operational occurrences such as derailment, collisions and level-crossing accidents.Read More