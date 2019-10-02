Streaming issues? Report here
It’s CapeTalk’s 22nd birthday! Join us - we’re celebrating at the Cape Wheel

2 October 2019 9:39 AM
Hiep, hiep! Hoera! Nog ‘n piep! Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto comes to you from INSIDE the Cape Wheel at the V&A Waterfront.

It’s CapeTalk’s 22nd birthday!

Today (Wednesday, 2 October) – after a great first month on air – Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto comes to you from inside the 40-metre-tall Cape Wheel at the V&A Waterfront.

Did you know?

  • Cape Wheel is as tall as seven giraffes stacked on top of each other.

  • It does about 250 000 rides per year.

  • Cape Wheel operates in any weather – even on the windiest days (EEK!)

  • Technicians do safety checks every day of the year.

  • Cape Wheel has a popular wedding proposal package (it’s also an anniversary hub)

  • A cabin takes up to eight people weighing a maximum of 600 kilograms.

  • The VIP booth takes four people (it has leather seats, a glass-bottom floor, complimentary drinks, etc.)

  • Cape Wheel celebrates it’s 10th anniversary next year.

Moloto interviewed Talitha Green (General Manager at the Cape Wheel), who spoke with pride about the iconic tourist attraction.

Refilwe Moloto almost 40 metres above beautiful Cape Town.

Talitha, welcome to your workplace!

Refilwe Moloto

Listen to Green gush about the Cape Wheel in the audio below.

Moloto also interviewed celebrities and other interesting people from inside the wheel.

Moloto chats to three V&A Waterfront shop owners in the audio below (Cool-tabs accessories; Vestibull Vellies; Fay's Miniature World).

She also chatted with musician Vicky Sampson...

... and the "wonderful and famed" Loukmaan Adams (brother of Emo).

Want to see more pictures? We'll be tweeting from the Cape Wheel. Click here and follow us.


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
