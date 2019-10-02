Be careful when sharing your private info at private estate security checkpoints
The founder of the Justice Project South Africa (JPSA) has warned motorists to think twice before sharing their information when entering gated communities.
Most gated estates ask visitors to fill in their details on a form, including your name, phone number and vehicle registration details.
Some even have handheld devices that scan the codes of your driver's licence, vehicle licence disc or ID card.
But JPSA chair Howard Dembovsky has warned that this is a risky move which could leave motorists vulnerable to eNatis fraud.
Dembovsky recently dealt with a case where a vehicle's registration was cloned multiple times after the driver had shared their details with access control.
According to Dembovsky, motorists who share their information can fall prey to fraud in the vehicle-licensing industry.
Even if they ask you to fill in a slip and give in your ID number and vehicle registration, there's a very serious riks that if that information is not properly guarded or destroyed, it could fall into the wrong hands.Howard Dembovsky, National Chairman - Justice Project South Africa
Meanwhile, the visitor management specialist at Powell Tronics, Leonie Mangold, says that their handheld scanning devices are secure.
She says Powell Tronics's access control system is compliant with the Protection of Personal Information Act.
When we scan the bar codes on the driver's licences and vehicle disk, we are collecting the information as displayed.Leonie Mangold, Visitor management specialist - Powell Tronics
The information is secured, until such time that it gets onto the database.Leonie Mangold, Visitor management specialist - Powell Tronics
She adds that the estates are responsible for ensuring the safety of the information given at security checkpoints.
The liability falls onto the facility or the person who owns the system on the site. They need to ensure that their systems are protected.Leonie Mangold, Visitor management specialist - Powell Tronics
Listen to the discussion with Melanie Rice:
