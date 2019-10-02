Hong Kong protests: 'Hard crackdown likely'

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 11:32
Theatre: Your Perfect Life
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Faeron Wheeler
Today at 11:45
Chantell Ilbury on what makes for a good strategist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Tomorrow at 10:33
Yellow and Confused - a new book from Ming-Cheau Lin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ming-Cheau Lin - author at Just Add Rice (book)
Tomorrow at 11:32
International study on Obsessive Compulsive Disorder underway
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Christine Lochner - co-director of the MRC unit on Anxiety and Stress Disorders at the university's Department of Psychiatry at Stellenbosch University
Fire Fighters strike
Differently abled is not is not unabled, it's just differently.
FC to the rescue
02 October 2019.
Out of the mouths of financial services Ombuds worldwide- how banks and insures could serve their customers better.
The Greta Thunberg effect
ANC admits 'new' economic recovery plan in fact not so new.
Latest on Steinhoff shareholder claiming R740m from Markus Jooste for misrepresentation.
The Markets Commentary.
R250m- Peter Moyo's damages claim against Old Mutual.
Brexit: if talks fail 'no deal' is the alternative according to Boris
City needs more planning around woman
Changes to be made to the regulatory environment of health insurance
PP finds McBride allowed for Fidelity to be appointed irregularly
Camps Bay High School student wins multiple awards for diagnostic algorithm
Market Theatre Laboratory turns 30
Why having both male and female teachers is a good idea for schools
Mmusi Maimane Exclusive
A fundraising concert for three kids with severe illnesses
EWN: Catzavelos case postponed
Latest World
Buhari state visit 'opportunity to re-set relations between SA and Nigeria' Daily Maverick's Peter Fabricius on what to expect from long-scheduled visit which happens to follow xenophobic violence in SA. 2 October 2019 9:05 AM
'While mainland China was celebrating, protests in Hong Kong continued' The University of Johannesburg's Bhaso Ndzendze weighs in on the country's 70-year anniversary under Communist Party rule. 2 October 2019 7:33 AM
South Africans by nature not xenophobic, special envoys tell West African states Special envoys have presented President Cyril Ramaphosa with a preliminary report on mission following xenophobic attacks. 30 September 2019 1:54 PM
View all World
SAHRC explains why it's taking Eben Etzebeth to the Equality Court The SA Human Rights Commission says the allegations facing Springbok rugby player Eben Etzebeth must be tested in a court of law. 2 October 2019 4:22 PM
Cricket SA casts doubts on whether Newlands will host New Year's Test match The fate of the Test match between the Proteas and England is uncertain. Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp explains. 1 October 2019 4:58 PM
Can we help get SA SUP champion to China to defend her title? Tarryn King won the first-ever SUP gold medal for SA in 2018 and is trying to get back to China to defend her title. 30 September 2019 5:43 PM
View all Sport
Sace to vet teachers to identify sex offenders The council says according to their current report, 30 teachers were struck off the roll of educators. 2 October 2019 5:44 PM
Calling Winde 'white premier' does not echo non-racialism, says Steenhuisen Analyst Gabriel Crouse says DA leader Mmusi Maimane is not exciting people in South Africa in the way that he needs to. 2 October 2019 4:17 PM
ANC NEC discusses Mboweni's economic growth plan Political analyst Ralph Mathekga weighs in on the governing party's national executive committee meeting. 2 October 2019 2:07 PM
View all Politics
'I’m deeply worried we pretend we don’t know what’s wrong with the economy' "We pretend as if we don’t know what needs to be done," says Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services... 1 October 2019 9:42 AM
'TVET is dysfunctional. Finishing school at end of grade 9 doesn’t make sense' Govt wants to formalise grade 9 as an exit point of schooling. John Maytham interviews Joanne Hardman (UCT School of Education). 27 September 2019 3:36 PM
'The people have no problem with someone like the passionate Jeremy Vearey' The process leading to the shortlist hasn’t been transparent, says Eldred De Klerk (Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence). 27 September 2019 9:09 AM
View all Opinion
[LISTEN] Camps Bay High School learner scoops multiple science awards Storm Rhoda's award-winning project will be on display at Camps Bay High School until Wednesday, 9 October. 2 October 2019 6:08 PM
Why is there a lack of male teachers in our classrooms? A lack of male teachers for young children has become the focus of a growing body of research both locally and internationally. 2 October 2019 5:47 PM
Sace to vet teachers to identify sex offenders The council says according to their current report, 30 teachers were struck off the roll of educators. 2 October 2019 5:44 PM
View all Local
Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago Every year in July (since 2013), The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews supersaver Julia. It’s becoming harder for her. 2 October 2019 3:15 PM
How Thami Banda became one of Africa's most sought-after whisky connoisseurs South African whisky distiller Thami Banda talks about his journey into the whisky business On The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson. 2 October 2019 2:53 PM
Inspirational CEO Kirsten Goss is paying it forward one employee at a time The CEO of Kirsten Goss Jewellery shares her inspirational journey about growing a company together with her employees. 2 October 2019 2:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
CemAir planes getting ready for takeoff again, CEO says refunds being processed CemAir flights could be up and running again within the next week or two, but many passengers are still waiting for their refunds. 2 October 2019 4:24 PM
Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago Every year in July (since 2013), The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews supersaver Julia. It’s becoming harder for her. 2 October 2019 3:15 PM
Inspirational CEO Kirsten Goss is paying it forward one employee at a time The CEO of Kirsten Goss Jewellery shares her inspirational journey about growing a company together with her employees. 2 October 2019 2:48 PM
View all Business
Hong Kong protests: 'Hard crackdown likely'

2 October 2019 12:52 PM
by
Tags:
Hong Kong protests
David Webb
AntiChina protests
Hong Kong-based economic governance activist David Webb says government crackdown would change civic freedoms available until now.

The ongoing protests in Hong Kong escalated on Tuesday, as China celebrated 70 years under Communist Party rule with the pomp and pageantry of a military parade in Beijing. Police shot live rounds at protesters for the first time.

RELATED: 'While mainland China was celebrating, protests in Hong Kong continued'

Melanie Rice gets the insights of David Webb, a corporate and economic governance activist and former investment banker, who is based in Hong Kong.

Webb predicts that the protests will continue until either the government offers meaningful democratic reforms or there is a "hard crackdown".

He says given the apparent lack of political will for reform though, a crackdown is the more likely scenario.

A crackdown which will completely change the freedoms that have been available in Hong Kong until now because it's an inherently unstable combination - all the civic freedoms that we have without having a democratically accountable government.

David Webb, Corporate and economic governance activist based in Hong Kong

Webb notes that the majority of the around two-million of people who've participated in the protests have been peaceful and encourages potential visitors to go ahead with their travel plans.

Just ask your concierge if you wish to attend some of the marches or if you want to avoid them, but in the meantime a lot of our usual tourist attractions are much less crowded than they usually are.

David Webb, Corporate and economic governance activist based in Hong Kong

For more on the situation in Hong Kong, listen below:


More from World

190409sussex-royalsjpg

Royals wrap 10-day tour in Tembisa as it's revealed they're suing UK tabloid

2 October 2019 2:46 PM

The Duchess of Sussex is suing one of Britain's biggest newspapers for publishing a letter she wrote to her father in 2018.

Read More arrow_forward

190917-radebe-buhari-edjpg

Buhari state visit 'opportunity to re-set relations between SA and Nigeria'

2 October 2019 9:05 AM

Daily Maverick's Peter Fabricius on what to expect from long-scheduled visit which happens to follow xenophobic violence in SA.

Read More arrow_forward

180903jinpinggif

'While mainland China was celebrating, protests in Hong Kong continued'

2 October 2019 7:33 AM

The University of Johannesburg's Bhaso Ndzendze weighs in on the country's 70-year anniversary under Communist Party rule.

Read More arrow_forward

190912-nigeria-xenophobiajpg

South Africans by nature not xenophobic, special envoys tell West African states

30 September 2019 1:54 PM

Special envoys have presented President Cyril Ramaphosa with a preliminary report on mission following xenophobic attacks.

Read More arrow_forward

smart-water-meter-challengejpg

Cape Town water saving invention goes global

25 September 2019 1:28 PM

The Count Dropula which records water usage and sends the results to the user's app was recently featured on CNN.

Read More arrow_forward

jess-dewhurst-justic-desk-royal-couplejpg

Meet Jess Dewhurst, the Capetonian who led the royal visit at her NGO in Nyanga

24 September 2019 11:49 AM

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the first stop of their Africa tour in Nyanga, Cape Town to learn more about the Justice Desk.

Read More arrow_forward

airport luggage.jpg

Collapse of travel giant Thomas Cook will lead to job losses in SA - reports

24 September 2019 10:30 AM

British global travel group Thomas Cook has fallen, leaving thousands of tourists stranded. Here's how South Africa is affected.

Read More arrow_forward

coconut-kelzjpg

[LISTEN] The royal visit according to Coconut Kelz!

23 September 2019 6:52 PM

The Queen of Caucasity Coconut Kelz shares her thoughts on Prince Harry and his 'sgebenga' wife as they tour South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

climate-change-droughtjpeg

Climate change: Searching for a balanced view

23 September 2019 12:35 PM

The Conversation Australia and NZ, Misha Ketchell and The Daily Maverick's Ivo Vegter in a measured and insightful discussion.

Read More arrow_forward

d230fca2-812e-4331-b0df-72c6e9842163.jpg

US green card seeker? The EB-5 investor visa is about to cost a whole lot more

20 September 2019 12:43 PM

South Africans who want to gain a green card via the EB-5 investor green card programme must brace themselves for a price hike.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago

Business Lifestyle

Facebook group #ImStaying responds to 'extremely elitist' backlash

Opinion Local

Here are the four bills President Cyril Ramaphosa just signed into law

Local

Woolies CEO earns R191m despite R11bn of write-downs and R32bn of market losses

Business Opinion

Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day

Business Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Absa L’Atelier Gerard Sekoto Award
The Movies: Abominable
UK Report with Gavin Grey UK Correspondent at EWN
Xanthea Limberg on Will City of CT keep fixed charges on water
What is the status of desalination plants and alternative water sources in Cape Town? part 2
Meghan Markle pursues legal action against national newspaper
President Ramaphosa signs various bills into law
02 OCT 2019
DA's John Steenhuisen responds to SAIRR's Gabriel Crouse
ANC NEC briefs media on its 4-day meeting

EWN Highlights

'Pay back the money,' Mkhwebane tells govt depts with findings against them

2 October 2019 8:34 PM

Magashule: There’s no way Makhura won’t implement 50/50 gender policy

2 October 2019 8:19 PM

Mthethwa denies knowing CI funds used to build wall at residence

2 October 2019 7:11 PM

