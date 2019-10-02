Here are the four bills President Cyril Ramaphosa just signed into law
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a number of bills into law, the most controversial of which is the Film and Publications Amendment Bill.
This piece of legislation, often referred to as the 'internet censorship bill’, has been criticised for being poorly drafted.
It provides the Film and Publications Board with the right to regulate online content, explains EWN reporter Gaye Davis.
This bill affects the commercial online producers of content.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent for EWN
Dominic Cull, who is a regulatory expert with specialised legal advice firm Ellipsis, says the bill was not properly thought through.
Here are all four bills that the president has signed into law:
- the Overvaal Resorts Limited Repeal Bill
- the Property Practitioners Bill
- the Electronic Deeds Registration Systems Bill
- the Film and Publications Amendment Bill
Listen to the EWN update:
