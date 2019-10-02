Corruption to blame for delays in Catzavelos criminal case says lawyer
Adam Catzavelos' lawyer say corruption is to blame for delays in his criminal case.
On Wednesday, the case was postponed to next month.
Last year a video of Catzavelos using the k-word while on holiday in Greece went viral, eventually leading to a case of crimen injuria being opened against him.
In August the former businessman's attempts to avoid prosecution were unsuccessful, but his lawyers sought a review of the decision from National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Shamila Batohi.
That case is separate from the R150,000 settlement reached in August with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) over his racist comments on a Greek beach.
RELATED: Adam Catzavelos to pay R150,000 after settlement with SAHRC
Outside the Randburg Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, defence lawyer Lawley Shain gave reporters an update on the case.
They want this case struck off the roll, they say the State's got no legal leg to stand on.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
His lawyer said this is one of the more 'insignificant' cases when you look at what Shamila Batohi is facing. She's dealing with corruption in some cases and he said her office is under-resourced.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
Shain also told reporters that Catzavelos is still continuing with his community service and "benefiting from it.”
#AdamCatzavelos— Buang Jones (@IamBuangJones) September 21, 2019
Community service programme #reparativesanction pic.twitter.com/oHs0wjXc48
Catzavelos is still facing possible charges in Greece where the video was filmed; his lawyers say that case is "still pending".
Listen to the full interview below:
