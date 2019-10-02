ANC NEC discusses Mboweni's economic growth plan

The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) on Wednesday addressed the media on the outcomes of its special meeting held over the weekend.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's much-contested economic growth plan was also discussed in detail during the meeting.

Nickolaus Bauer on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to political analyst Ralph Mathekga to give more insight on the NEC's briefing and Mboweni's economic growth plan.

It was very clear that alliance partners are demanding to engage with this document further and there are major reforms discussed in the document and there needs to be consensus around it. Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

He adds that there is contention over Mboweni's economic plan and that people were upset over the manner in which the document was released.

