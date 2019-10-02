Royals wrap 10-day tour in Tembisa as it's revealed they're suing UK tabloid
She's been charming crowds across the country since arriving with her husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex last week, but it turns out Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has been battling to keep the smile on her face.
In an uncharacteristically candid personal statement, Prince Harry on Tuesday spoke of his wife's 'private suffering' at the hands of the British tabloid press.
Addressing the growing backlash against the duchess, he accused the media of 'double standards' in its treatment and reporting of her over the past nine months.
"She is the same woman she was a year ago on our wedding day, just as she is the same woman you’ve seen on this Africa tour" , he said.
The statement came as law firm Schillings, acting for the duchess, filed a High Court claim against British newspaper Mail on Sunday and Associated Newspapers for publishing a letter from Megan to her father in 2018.
EWN UK correspondent Gavin Grey says the couple's African visit has, in some ways, been an act of damage limitation.
The trip has gone down very well and in some ways has salvaged the reputation of the couple a little bit.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent, Eyewitness News
They were under fire for not being more open with pictures of their baby Archie, and preaching about the environment but then going on private jets all around the world.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent, Eyewitness News
On Thursday the couple completed their last official engagement in Tembisa near Johannesburg, as part of their 10-day tour of the African continent.
This legal action is about Harry being desperate to avoid a repetition of how his mum Diana was hounded.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent, Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below:
