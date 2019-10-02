CemAir planes getting ready for takeoff again, CEO says refunds being processed
Beleaguered airline CemAir is expected to take to the skies again in the coming weeks, while it continues to process a backlog of outstanding refunds from when it was grounded last year.
The airline’s operations were suspended in December 2018 at the height of the festive season by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), citing safety concerns.
More than nine months later, many customers have not received their refunds or any communication from the airline.
CemAir CEO Miles van der Molen says that thousands of refunds have been issued and the process is ongoing.
Van der Molen explains that some categories of refunds have been more difficult than others because the bookings were made via third parties.
According to the CEO, validating each refund claim has become a difficult task in light of growing fraudulent claims which have cropped up.
We're doing our best to reply to all the correspondence we get... we certainly haven't been quiet.Miles van der Molen, CEO - CemAir
In April this year, the court found that the grounding of CemAir by the CAA was irrational. The grounding was overturned.
RELATED: Court rules against Civil Aviation Authority’s grounding of CemAir
Since then, the airline has been waiting for its renewal audit process to be finalised so that it will be issued with the necessary operating certificates or approvals.
Van der Molen says this could be concluded as soon as Friday 4 October.
We believe we're at the end of the process now which is being handled by different officials at the CAA.Miles van der Molen, CEO - CemAir
The CEO says officials will asses whether reputational damage will affect passenger numbers when the airline takes to the skies again.
We have been vindicated. I hope people understand that it was beyond our control. There was no avaition that needed to be fixed here.Miles van der Molen, CEO - CemAir
Listen to the full discussion on ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler:
More from Business
Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago
Every year in July (since 2013), The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews supersaver Julia. It’s becoming harder for her.Read More
Inspirational CEO Kirsten Goss is paying it forward one employee at a time
The CEO of Kirsten Goss Jewellery shares her inspirational journey about growing a company together with her employees.Read More
Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day
Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!”Read More
Woolies CEO earns R191m despite R11bn of write-downs and R32bn of market losses
It’s good to be a CEO in South Africa – whether you screw up or not, says a disgusted Anthony Clark (Small Talk Daily).Read More
How Christo Wiese became the richest in SA, and how it all came crashing down
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews TJ Strydom, author of “Christo Wiese - Risk And Riches”.Read More
Amcu refers platinum wage dispute to CCMA
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update from the briefing by the union.Read More
Money and love inspire me to get up at 3am every morning - Leanne Manas
Bruce Whitfield interviews Morning Live anchor Leanne Manas about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
Why Kruger International is buying Standard Bank
Kruger International Asset and Wealth Management's Charl Bester shares his stock picks of the week on The Money Show.Read More
'I’m deeply worried we pretend we don’t know what’s wrong with the economy'
"We pretend as if we don’t know what needs to be done," says Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services.Read More
Still young(ish)? Entry-level jobs available on Lulaway’s employment platform
Lulaway has placed 30 000 young South Africans in jobs since 2011. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jake Willis.Read More