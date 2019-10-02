Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 21:05
Fire Fighters strike
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
Danger In The Dark
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:50
#BeautifulNews
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:25
Refilwe wants a puppy!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Education & Resource Development Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Tomorrow at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Tomorrow at 07:07
Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Zweli Mkhize - Minister of Health
Tomorrow at 07:22
Is generalising always bad?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jabulani Sigege - Executive Creative Director at full service advertising agency Hero
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:22
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Director And Mellon Chair In Indian Studies at Centre for Indian Studies in Africa: University of Witwatersrand
Tomorrow at 09:40
Could you be the next Mandela Washington Fellow
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Palesa Fellow
Ryan Fester
Tomorrow at 10:33
Yellow and Confused - a new book from Ming-Cheau Lin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ming-Cheau Lin - author at Just Add Rice (book)
Tomorrow at 11:32
International study on Obsessive Compulsive Disorder underway
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Christine Lochner - co-director of the MRC unit on Anxiety and Stress Disorders at the university’s Department of Psychiatry at Stellenbosch University
Tomorrow at 13:07
On the Yellow Couch: Office for Students with Disabilities (OSwD) at UWC opens
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Evadne Abrahams - former manager for the Office for Students with Disabilities (OSwD) at University Of Western Cape
Tomorrow at 13:33
Greener Living: 2 Oceans Aquarium Shark Night explores the life & den of sharks
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Jannes Landschoff - marine biologist at Sea Change
Michael Scholl - CEO at Save Our Seas Foundation
Tomorrow at 14:07
Advice: Manage your Household: roofing solutions
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
David Prinsloo - Owner at Eezi Over Roofing
Angelo D'Ambrosio - Managing Member at IPMT
Angelo D'Ambrosio - Managing Member at IPMT
Tomorrow at 14:35
Secret Something
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Tomorrow at 14:51
INCYMI: Plastic Pollution Initiative to host mass clean up of Black River
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chavonne Snyman - Creator and community member at Plastic pollution initiative (Facebook page)
FC to the rescue
02 October 2019.
Out of the mouths of financial services Ombuds worldwide- how banks and insures could serve their customers better.
The Greta Thunberg effect
ANC admits 'new' economic recovery plan in fact not so new.
Latest on Steinhoff shareholder claiming R740m from Markus Jooste for misrepresentation.
The Markets Commentary.
R250m- Peter Moyo's damages claim against Old Mutual.
Brexit: if talks fail 'no deal' is the alternative according to Boris
City needs more planning around woman
Changes to be made to the regulatory environment of health insurance
PP finds McBride allowed for Fidelity to be appointed irregularly
Camps Bay High School student wins multiple awards for diagnostic algorithm
Market Theatre Laboratory turns 30
Why having both male and female teachers is a good idea for schools
Mmusi Maimane Exclusive
A fundraising concert for three kids with severe illnesses
EWN: Catzavelos case postponed
South African Council for Educators annual report looks at Sex-pest teachers
Consumer Talk: CEMAir & Thomas Cook
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Buhari state visit 'opportunity to re-set relations between SA and Nigeria' Daily Maverick's Peter Fabricius on what to expect from long-scheduled visit which happens to follow xenophobic violence in SA. 2 October 2019 9:05 AM
'While mainland China was celebrating, protests in Hong Kong continued' The University of Johannesburg's Bhaso Ndzendze weighs in on the country's 70-year anniversary under Communist Party rule. 2 October 2019 7:33 AM
South Africans by nature not xenophobic, special envoys tell West African states Special envoys have presented President Cyril Ramaphosa with a preliminary report on mission following xenophobic attacks. 30 September 2019 1:54 PM
View all World
SAHRC explains why it's taking Eben Etzebeth to the Equality Court The SA Human Rights Commission says the allegations facing Springbok rugby player Eben Etzebeth must be tested in a court of law. 2 October 2019 4:22 PM
Cricket SA casts doubts on whether Newlands will host New Year's Test match The fate of the Test match between the Proteas and England is uncertain. Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp explains. 1 October 2019 4:58 PM
Can we help get SA SUP champion to China to defend her title? Tarryn King won the first-ever SUP gold medal for SA in 2018 and is trying to get back to China to defend her title. 30 September 2019 5:43 PM
View all Sport
Sace to vet teachers to identify sex offenders The council says according to their current report, 30 teachers were struck off the roll of educators. 2 October 2019 5:44 PM
Calling Winde 'white premier' does not echo non-racialism, says Steenhuisen Analyst Gabriel Crouse says DA leader Mmusi Maimane is not exciting people in South Africa in the way that he needs to. 2 October 2019 4:17 PM
ANC NEC discusses Mboweni's economic growth plan Political analyst Ralph Mathekga weighs in on the governing party's national executive committee meeting. 2 October 2019 2:07 PM
View all Politics
'I’m deeply worried we pretend we don’t know what’s wrong with the economy' "We pretend as if we don’t know what needs to be done," says Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services... 1 October 2019 9:42 AM
'TVET is dysfunctional. Finishing school at end of grade 9 doesn’t make sense' Govt wants to formalise grade 9 as an exit point of schooling. John Maytham interviews Joanne Hardman (UCT School of Education). 27 September 2019 3:36 PM
'The people have no problem with someone like the passionate Jeremy Vearey' The process leading to the shortlist hasn’t been transparent, says Eldred De Klerk (Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence). 27 September 2019 9:09 AM
View all Opinion
[LISTEN] Camps Bay High School learner scoops multiple science awards Storm Rhoda's award-winning project will be on display at Camps Bay High School until Wednesday, 9 October. 2 October 2019 6:08 PM
Why is there a lack of male teachers in our classrooms? A lack of male teachers for young children has become the focus of a growing body of research both locally and internationally. 2 October 2019 5:47 PM
Sace to vet teachers to identify sex offenders The council says according to their current report, 30 teachers were struck off the roll of educators. 2 October 2019 5:44 PM
View all Local
Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago Every year in July (since 2013), The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews supersaver Julia. It’s becoming harder for her. 2 October 2019 3:15 PM
How Thami Banda became one of Africa's most sought-after whisky connoisseurs South African whisky distiller Thami Banda talks about his journey into the whisky business On The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson. 2 October 2019 2:53 PM
Inspirational CEO Kirsten Goss is paying it forward one employee at a time The CEO of Kirsten Goss Jewellery shares her inspirational journey about growing a company together with her employees. 2 October 2019 2:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
CemAir planes getting ready for takeoff again, CEO says refunds being processed CemAir flights could be up and running again within the next week or two, but many passengers are still waiting for their refunds. 2 October 2019 4:24 PM
Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago Every year in July (since 2013), The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews supersaver Julia. It’s becoming harder for her. 2 October 2019 3:15 PM
Inspirational CEO Kirsten Goss is paying it forward one employee at a time The CEO of Kirsten Goss Jewellery shares her inspirational journey about growing a company together with her employees. 2 October 2019 2:48 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Opinion

Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day

2 October 2019 2:48 PM
by
Tags:
Branding and Advertising
Marketing
Business Day
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Old Mutual
Advertising expert Andy Rice
Andy Rice
branding
Peter Moyo
Old Mutual fires Peter Moyo
Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!”

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeroes”.

This week, Rice critiqued a full-page Old Mutual advertisement in Business Day.

The average CEO works 62.5 hours per week. Are those hours being well spent?

Old Mutual advert in Business Day

Old Mutual, for those few who don’t know, has three times denied its former CEO Peter Moyo (he would take issue with the word ‘former’) access to work.

Peter Moyo. Picture: OldMutual.com

Rice gave the advert a “zero” for glaringly obvious reasons.

Hahahahahahaha! They have a CEO who is bringing down that average! … it’s delicious!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

I’m astonished… it does seem deeply ironic that one part of the company could be fighting public battles over whether they have the right CEO while another division runs an ad around the fact that this is the time CEOs put in when they’re allowed past security.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day


2 October 2019 2:48 PM
by
Tags:
Branding and Advertising
Marketing
Business Day
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Old Mutual
Advertising expert Andy Rice
Andy Rice
branding
Peter Moyo
Old Mutual fires Peter Moyo

More from Ad Feature

burger-king-bacon-kingpng

Burger King rebrands as Bacon King (but drops 'ham' from the word 'hamburger')

18 September 2019 11:40 AM

"They seem to have succumbed to consumer pressure," says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chicken-facepng

Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice

11 September 2019 10:32 AM

“Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

red-bulljpg

Canadian drinks Red Bull without getting wings. Sues Red Bull – and wins!

27 August 2019 8:51 PM

The company has agreed to settle. Because it said Red Bull gives you wings, and it doesn’t. Oh, Canada!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gamejpg

Game guns for the townships with its ‘Get More Out of iGroza’ adverts

20 August 2019 7:41 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice praises the new Game advertising campaign and Cognitive Agency, the brains behind it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

clubman-modern-african-gentlemen-editionpng

What is a 'Modern African Gentlemen'? Mini SA asks a 'pretentious' question

16 July 2019 8:02 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice hates Mini South Africa’s new "Clubman Modern African Gentlemen Edition".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

savannahpng

[WATCH] Non-alcoholic Savanna? That breaks all the rules!

9 July 2019 8:17 PM

Ad expert Andy Rice loves the funny new Savanna TV commercial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-coffee-malusijpg

Nando’s owns the internet! VW tests diesel fumes on humans and monkeys...

30 January 2018 7:22 PM

NATIVE VML's Ben Wagner gives Nando’s #MarkFishChallenge tweet a “hero” rating, but slams VW for yet another, huge PR blunder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

blitzboks-sydney-jpg

Blitzboks will shake this off quicker than you can say ‘fraud’ - Bruce Whitfield

16 January 2018 7:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks ad expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” and “zeroes”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

and-the-winner-isjpg

10 best South African ads of 2017

19 December 2017 7:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gupta-nandosjpg

Predictably awesome new Nando's ad reminds South Africans ‘we can fix our sh$t’

12 December 2017 8:27 PM

Watch the Guptas pack their bags and run in Nando's inspiring new advertisement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from But does it work?

burger-king-bacon-kingpng

Burger King rebrands as Bacon King (but drops 'ham' from the word 'hamburger')

18 September 2019 11:40 AM

"They seem to have succumbed to consumer pressure," says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chicken-facepng

Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice

11 September 2019 10:32 AM

“Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

red-bulljpg

Canadian drinks Red Bull without getting wings. Sues Red Bull – and wins!

27 August 2019 8:51 PM

The company has agreed to settle. Because it said Red Bull gives you wings, and it doesn’t. Oh, Canada!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gamejpg

Game guns for the townships with its ‘Get More Out of iGroza’ adverts

20 August 2019 7:41 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice praises the new Game advertising campaign and Cognitive Agency, the brains behind it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

clubman-modern-african-gentlemen-editionpng

What is a 'Modern African Gentlemen'? Mini SA asks a 'pretentious' question

16 July 2019 8:02 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice hates Mini South Africa’s new "Clubman Modern African Gentlemen Edition".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

savannahpng

[WATCH] Non-alcoholic Savanna? That breaks all the rules!

9 July 2019 8:17 PM

Ad expert Andy Rice loves the funny new Savanna TV commercial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dstvpng

DStv and Standard Bank team up – and fail spectacularly

2 July 2019 9:04 PM

The two companies are running a 40-second advertisement. Branding expert Andy Rice is not impressed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vw-cupcake-boss-youtube-screengrabpng

[WATCH] Volkswagen’s new feel-good Kombi ad 'Cupcake Boss' is brilliant

18 June 2019 8:16 PM

Advertisers traditionally warn against working with children. In this ad it works beautifully, says ad expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wear-those-pantspng

[WATCH] Lovely '1st for Women' TV advert makes you want to 'get out there'

11 June 2019 7:18 PM

And, perhaps, buy insurance. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mcdpng

Know where your food comes from? Farmers the stars of McDonald’s new ad campaign

4 June 2019 7:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews branding and advertising expert Andy Rice, who loves the new McDonald's campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago

Business Lifestyle

Facebook group #ImStaying responds to 'extremely elitist' backlash

Opinion Local

Here are the four bills President Cyril Ramaphosa just signed into law

Local

Woolies CEO earns R191m despite R11bn of write-downs and R32bn of market losses

Business Opinion

Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day

Business Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Absa L’Atelier Gerard Sekoto Award
The Movies: Abominable
UK Report with Gavin Grey UK Correspondent at EWN
Xanthea Limberg on Will City of CT keep fixed charges on water
What is the status of desalination plants and alternative water sources in Cape Town? part 2
Meghan Markle pursues legal action against national newspaper
President Ramaphosa signs various bills into law
02 OCT 2019
DA's John Steenhuisen responds to SAIRR's Gabriel Crouse
ANC NEC briefs media on its 4-day meeting

EWN Highlights

'Pay back the money,' Mkhwebane tells govt depts with findings against them

2 October 2019 8:34 PM

Magashule: There’s no way Makhura won’t implement 50/50 gender policy

2 October 2019 8:19 PM

Mthethwa denies knowing CI funds used to build wall at residence

2 October 2019 7:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA