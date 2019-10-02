Inspirational CEO Kirsten Goss is paying it forward one employee at a time

The CEO of Kirsten Goss Jewellery shares her inspirational journey about growing a company together with her employees.

Melanie Rice chats to Goss about how she got started and how she reached success.

Goss began her business on a shoestring in London, but decided to eventually settle back home in South Africa. She runs the company from Durban, Cape Town, Johannesburg and London and has established an international footprint.

Goss emphasises the importance of mentoring staff and told stories of how women initially employed as cleaners are now working as goldsmiths in her organisation.

Listen to the inspirational interview below:

