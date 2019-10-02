Inspirational CEO Kirsten Goss is paying it forward one employee at a time
The CEO of Kirsten Goss Jewellery shares her inspirational journey about growing a company together with her employees.
Melanie Rice chats to Goss about how she got started and how she reached success.
Goss began her business on a shoestring in London, but decided to eventually settle back home in South Africa. She runs the company from Durban, Cape Town, Johannesburg and London and has established an international footprint.
Goss emphasises the importance of mentoring staff and told stories of how women initially employed as cleaners are now working as goldsmiths in her organisation.
Listen to the inspirational interview below:
More from Business
CemAir planes getting ready for takeoff again, CEO says refunds being processed
CemAir flights could be up and running again within the next week or two, but many passengers are still waiting for their refunds.Read More
Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago
Every year in July (since 2013), The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews supersaver Julia. It’s becoming harder for her.Read More
Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day
Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!”Read More
Woolies CEO earns R191m despite R11bn of write-downs and R32bn of market losses
It’s good to be a CEO in South Africa – whether you screw up or not, says a disgusted Anthony Clark (Small Talk Daily).Read More
How Christo Wiese became the richest in SA, and how it all came crashing down
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews TJ Strydom, author of “Christo Wiese - Risk And Riches”.Read More
Amcu refers platinum wage dispute to CCMA
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update from the briefing by the union.Read More
Money and love inspire me to get up at 3am every morning - Leanne Manas
Bruce Whitfield interviews Morning Live anchor Leanne Manas about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
Why Kruger International is buying Standard Bank
Kruger International Asset and Wealth Management's Charl Bester shares his stock picks of the week on The Money Show.Read More
'I’m deeply worried we pretend we don’t know what’s wrong with the economy'
"We pretend as if we don’t know what needs to be done," says Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services.Read More
Still young(ish)? Entry-level jobs available on Lulaway’s employment platform
Lulaway has placed 30 000 young South Africans in jobs since 2011. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jake Willis.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago
Every year in July (since 2013), The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews supersaver Julia. It’s becoming harder for her.Read More
How Thami Banda became one of Africa's most sought-after whisky connoisseurs
South African whisky distiller Thami Banda talks about his journey into the whisky business On The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson.Read More
It’s CapeTalk’s 22nd birthday! Join us - we’re celebrating at the Cape Wheel
Hiep, hiep! Hoera! Nog ‘n piep! Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto comes to you from INSIDE the Cape Wheel at the V&A Waterfront.Read More
'We shouldn't be dying from skin cancer' - protect your skin this summer
Skin cancer is the most common cancer in South Africa, claiming about 700 lives every year.Read More
Money and love inspire me to get up at 3am every morning - Leanne Manas
Bruce Whitfield interviews Morning Live anchor Leanne Manas about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
Tokyo and Dubai are the places to visit for travellers in 2020
There's a lot to be excited about in terms of travel trends and ideas for next year. Getaway Magazine has the scoop.Read More
How to get the best out of vitamins and supplements
A holistic medical doctor says that, when used correctly, supplements have the power to increase your energy and boost your mood.Read More
Why Kruger International is buying Standard Bank
Kruger International Asset and Wealth Management's Charl Bester shares his stock picks of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Young climate activist Ayakha Melithafa takes complaint to United Nations
Sixteen teenagers from across the globe presented a groundbreaking 100-page legal complaint to the UN.Read More
Are you the family ATM? Tips on how to manage lending to your loved ones
Gerald Mwandiambira CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth provides useful advice on managing family financial requests.Read More