Calling Winde 'white premier' does not echo non-racialism, says Steenhuisen

Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip John Steenhuisen says it is disingenuous for South African Institute of Race Relations analyst Gabriel Crouse to mention Western Cape Premier Alan Winde's race in a matter regarding party leader Mmusi Maimane.

IRR analyst and writer Hermann Pretorius penned an opinion piece on Tuesday in which he said the DA was still reeling from its worst electoral performance in the general elections earlier this year and that the party had to “reject the notion that the skin colour of politicians had any bearing on their ability to improve the lives of their constituents”.

Pretorius also called for the DA to elect Winde as the party’s next leader, saying Maimane was ultimately responsible for “political failure” and the DA was leaderless under him.

Crouse says he agrees with Pretorius that the DA needs to do a rethink regarding the leadership.

Perhaps the most problematic part is that is it grotesquely linked to a fundraising appeal, which gives the impression that by supporting the IRR and making a donation you will be able to support Alan Winde's quest for the leadership of the DA. John Steenhuisen, Chief whip- Democratic Alliance

First of all, there is no contest for the leadership of the DA. Secondly, I've never, contrary to what Mr Crouse has said, ever seen the IRR delve into factional battles within the ANC or any other party for that matter. John Steenhuisen, Chief whip- Democratic Alliance

What you have here is a group of politicians who can't make a distinction whether they are an NPO or a political organisation. It really is time the IRR stops picking winners and losers in the DA. John Steenhuisen, Chief whip- Democratic Alliance

Listen below for more...

I don't think Mmusi Maimane is exciting people in South Africa in the way that he needs to do. Gabriel Crouse, Analyst - South African Institute of Race Relations

This article first appeared on 702 : Calling Winde 'white premier' does not echo non-racialism, says Steenhuisen