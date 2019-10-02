Dunoon protests suspended 'for a few days' following community meeting

A Dunoon community leader has described how residents of that community have been unfairly caught in the middle of a dispute between the City of Cape Town and taxi bosses.

Protest action in Dunoon has adversely affected residents with schools being shut down and many people left stranded and unable to get to work.

Last night members of the Dunoon Street and Area Committee met with the taxi association and asked them to call off the protests for "a few days".

The strike is suspended due to the commitment we have with the taxi association. Sinethemba Matomela, Chairperson - Dunoon Street and Area Committee

We have a meeting with the taxi bosses tonight to pave the way forward. Sinethemba Matomela, Chairperson - Dunoon Street and Area Committee

